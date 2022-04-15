The Block Is Hot: The Dapper Man Edition

This week on the block we’re featuring some of the best-dressed dapper men of the week. It’s funny how our Sunday’s best have become a part of our regular uniform. Clothing that we only wore on special occasions—weddings, funerals, and to church—are now worn on the regular. If you’re in the market for a new suit, check out your local thrift or vintage stores; they have a smart selection for those on a budget. Brands like J.Crew, Asos, and Boohoo also have great options for you to cop now. If you want to stand out and add a bit more flavor to your fit, look to personalize it by choosing a vibrant colorway or layering an unexpected addition—such as a furry topper or masculine skirt—over it.

Check out our round-up from the gram this week of some of our favorite looks, and drop a comment below.

Andres Anyanwu

Asher Brunings

Greg Manuell

IV

Chayanne Muñoz

Dez

Ontario Armstrong

Dominik Dem

Calcha