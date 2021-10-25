|The House of LR&C Wants to Give You 25% Off on Ciara’s Birthday|Ebony Leadership Stunned in Custom Looks by Black Designers at Power 100 Gala|Ebony’s 2021 Power 100 Gala Recap|YouTube Announces #YouTube Black Voices Fund Music Class of 2022|Family of Elijah McClain Reach Settlement With the City of Aurora, Colorado|These Former Pro Athletes Are Coaches at HBCUs|Black Owned Everything and Nordstrom Create a Space for Black Designers|Dawn Staley Is a Game-changer as a Player, Coach and in the Pay Equity Convo for Women|Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds Opens Up About How His Mother’s Bout With Alzheimer’s Disease Shook Up His World|Biden Administration Seeks to Create Strong ‘Cycle of Wealth’ for Black Americans With Build Back Better Plan

The House of LR&C Wants to Give You 25% Off on Ciara’s Birthday

Image: House of LR&C

One time for the birthday bihhhh. While many of us are waiting for Summer Walker’s new album Still Over It to drop so we can finally hear “Ciara’s Prayer,” the “Goodies” singer just gave us 25% off select items on her site in honor of her birthday. She turns 35 today.

Late last year Ciara, alongside her husband Russell Wilson, joined forces with their friend and mentor Christine Day to create The House Of LR&C, a Black-owned business founded on inclusivity and respect for all. The pieces are not only cool and chic-looking but they also make the perfect gift for that stylish person in your life.

From faux fur varsity jackets to quilted coats in organic cotton, these are Ciara’s top 5 picks from the House of LITA that’s she discounting in celebration of her bday.

LITA by Ciara Varsity Micro Beaver Faux Fur Jacket, $898, thehouseoflrc.com
LITA by Ciara Heart Bucket Faux Fur Hat, $98, thehouseoflrc.com
LITA by Ciara Legacy Quilted Organic Cotton Coat, $168, thehouseoflrc.com
LITA by Ciara Movement Hoodie, $78, thehouseoflrc.com
LITA by Ciara Icon Sneaker, $248, thehouseoflrc.com
