The Jordan Brand and Howard University Team Up for a 20-Year Athletic Partnership

The Jordan brand and Howard University are teaming up (literally) on a 20-year partnership. With both brands being cemented in Black culture and rooted in family, this will bring forward academic and athletic opportunities that elevate the best of the Black community.

The Jordan brand was built on Michael Jordan’s legacy of excellence. It looks forward to honoring Howard University impact by driving cultural connections across the diaspora and through iconic moments like homecoming that play an important part in HBCU culture. Its partnership with Howard University is not only an investment in the organization, it is an investment in our community.

“We’re excited for the future of the Howard University athletics program, and for how together, we can amplify the influence of HBCUs on collegiate sports and continue to impact culture globally,” said a representative from the Jordan Brand.

Keep an eye out for Howard’s new Jumpman football uniforms that will be unveiled for the first time at Howard University’s Game Zero on August 27, 2022.

Image: courtesy of Jordan.

