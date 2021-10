The vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand, The Lip Bar, founded by Melissa Butler, has just released a new matte liquid lipstick called “Low Key.” The shade is a new deep cocoa brown hue in the line’s liquid matte lipstick collection; it goes on like a gloss, but dries down to a long-lasting matte finish without drying out your lips.

TLB’s latest launch retails for $13, and is available at thelipbar.com, Target.com, and at the brand’s flagship store in downtown Detroit.