The Top Men’s Fragrances for Keeping Winter Fresh

Colognes can make or break someone’s impression of you especially if it’s the first impression. You want to make sure the scent isn’t too loud and overbearing. During the winter, most folks tend to spray on more than they usually would in hopes of making the scent more long-lasting. However, with the right fragrance, all you’ll need is 1-2 pumps. For cooler temps, lean towards crisp elixirs with cedarwood, lavender, mint, or vetiver notes, and save the more fruity aromas for warmer weather.

To give you an extra layer of cozy freshness for the next few months, we’ve rounded up 8 of winter’s best sellers.

Image: courtesy of Chanel



Chanel Bleu De Chanel Parfum, $160, chanel.com



Image: courtesy of Hermes



Hermès Voyage D’Hermès Eau De Toilette, $147, hermes.com



Image: courtesy of Jo Malone



Jo Malone Black Vetyver Café Cologne, $143, jomalone.com



Image: courtesy of Maison Margiela



Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club, $72, maisonmargiela.com



Image: courtesy of Prada



Prada Olfactories Les Mirages Midnight Train Eau De Parfum, $300, prada.com



Image: courtesy of Tom Ford



Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau de Parfum, $216, tomford.com



Image: courtesy of Versace



Versace Atelier Versace Santal Boisé, $330, versace.com

