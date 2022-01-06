|The Top Men’s Fragrances for Keeping Winter Fresh|This Digital Museum’s Curation of Black Dolls Is Amazing|Lawrence Brooks, the Oldest American World War II Veteran, Passes Away at 112|Fashionable Fitness Gear to Keep Your Workouts on Track|EBONY Rundown: George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot on New Year’s Day, Police Solve ’95 Murder of Nacole Smith, and More|Rep. Ed Gainey Is Pittsburgh’s First Black Mayor|2022 Grammy Awards Postponed Due to Recent Surge of COVID-19|Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Sell Minority Stake in Westbrook Inc|Challenge Accepted: Saweetie and MAC Have Teamed Up for a New Campaign|Black Lawmakers Aim to Block Michigan’s Redistricting Efforts

The Top Men’s Fragrances for Keeping Winter Fresh

Image: People Images for Getty Images

Colognes can make or break someone’s impression of you especially if it’s the first impression. You want to make sure the scent isn’t too loud and overbearing. During the winter, most folks tend to spray on more than they usually would in hopes of making the scent more long-lasting. However, with the right fragrance, all you’ll need is 1-2 pumps. For cooler temps, lean towards crisp elixirs with cedarwood, lavender, mint, or vetiver notes, and save the more fruity aromas for warmer weather.

To give you an extra layer of cozy freshness for the next few months, we’ve rounded up 8 of winter’s best sellers.

Image: courtesy of Chanel

Chanel Bleu De Chanel Parfum, $160, chanel.com
Image: courtesy of Hermes

Hermès Voyage D’Hermès Eau De Toilette, $147, hermes.com

Image: courtesy of Jo Malone

Jo Malone Black Vetyver Café Cologne, $143, jomalone.com
Image: courtesy of Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club, $72, maisonmargiela.com
Image: courtesy of Prada

Prada Olfactories Les Mirages Midnight Train Eau De Parfum, $300, prada.com

Image: courtesy of Tom Ford

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Eau de Parfum, $216, tomford.com
Image: courtesy of Versace

Versace Atelier Versace Santal Boisé, $330, versace.com 
Image: courtesy of YSL Beauty Us

Yves Saint Laurent Y Le Parfum, yslbeautyus.com
