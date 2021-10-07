These 5 African Designers Showed Up and Showed Out During Paris Fashion Week

African designers Lukhanyo Mdingi, Jennifer Mulli of Jiamini, Margaux Wong, Mohamed Awale of Suave Kenya and Hamaji Sailing of Hamaji, presented their SS22 collections during Paris Fashion Week. Their contemporary artistry fused with artisanal and ancient techniques redefined the term for “Made in Africa’” Ranging from jewelry, ready-to-wear, and accessories the EFI designers are all recipients of the prestigious program supported by the EU. Each creative spent up to 2 years being mentored by top industry executives, including EFI Head and Founder Simone Cipriani, co-founder of United Arrows, Hirofumi Kurino and actress and humanitarian Dakore Egbuson-Akande, in preparation for this moment. Since the completion of the mentorship the brands are the path to help make fashion sustainable.

Hamaji

Designer Name: Hamaji Sailing

Based: Kilifi, Kenya

Category: Ready to Wear

Collection Inspiration: Inspired by designer Louise Sommerlatte’s recent relocation, the Hamaji Sailing Home collection embodies the contrasting spirits of both the land and the sea, and the contours and colors of the ocean on Kenya’s East Coast, where a small town called Kilifi is Hamaji’s new home.

Image: courtesy of Hamaji

Image: courtesy of Hamaji

Jiamini

Designer Name: Jennifer Mulli

Based: Nairobi, Kenya

Category: Accessories

Collection Inspiration: The Spine. The spine is the first structure that forms inside the womb. To this structure, a pillar down the center of the back, everything is anchored. From this place that supports the body and protects the spinal cord, everything flows. Its rigour creates balance; its agility enables flexible motion. Mung’ung’uti is an exploration of the spine as a compelling organic form, a grounding foundational structure and as a symbol: the backbone of life.

Image: courtesy of Jiamini

Image: courtesy of Jiamini

Margaux Wong

Designer Name: Margaux Wong

Based: Bujumbura, Burundi

Category: Jewelry Designer

Collection Inspiration: The Daisy capsule, inspired by one of nature’s happiest and most resilient flowers, features daisy-shaped and abstracted petal-based designs in the brand’s signature horn and brass combination

Image: courtesy of Margaux Wong

Image: courtesy of Margaux Wong

Lukhanyo Mdingi

Designer Name: Lukhanyo Mdingi

Based: Cape Town, South Africa

Category: Ready to Wear

Collection Inspiration: The spirit of collaboration has always been at the forefront of the Lukhanyo Mdingi label. This season we continue with this spirit; our new collection BRIDGES becomes a sublime celebration of the key networks and human beings behind the craft.

Image: courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Image: courtesy of Lukhanyo Mdingi

Suave Kenya

Designer Name: Mohamed Awale

Based: Nairobi, Kenya

Category: Accessories

Collection Inspiration: Work From Anywhere

Image: courtesy of Suave Kenya