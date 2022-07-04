|Tiffany & Co. Designed a Diamond-Embellished Crown of Thorns for Kendrick Lamar|The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week’s SS23 Men’s Shows|Stay Cool and Refreshed With These 10 Creative Cocktail Recipes|Willie Morrow, Inventor of the Afro Pick, Passes Away at 82|Kick Back & Turn Up—Recipes & Advice for Your Summer Cookouts|Smart and Tasty BBQ Swaps for the Health-Conscious|Entrepreneur L. Nzingha Samuel is Helping Black Families Build Their Dream Homes In Ghana|Denzel Washington to be Awarded Medal of Freedom, Clarence Thomas Makes False Claims Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines, And More|What’s So Special About ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’|Ohio Police Officers Placed On Leave After Fatal Traffic Stop Shooting of Jayland Walker

Tiffany & Co. Designed a Diamond-Embellished Crown of Thorns for Kendrick Lamar

kendrick_lamar
Kendrick Lamar. Image: courtesy of Tiffany & Co
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

If you’ve seen Kendrick Lamar out and about recently—rapping at the Louis Vuitton 2023 menswear fashion show, headlining Glastonbury or even on his latest album cover—then you’ve noticed his one-of-a-kind crown of thorns custom designed by the famed jewelry house Tiffany & Co. 

Lamar worked together with his longtime creative collaborator and pgLang co-founder Dave Free to commission the piece from the venerable jeweler. The pair approached Tiffany’s design team in 2021 with the idea for a headpiece inspired by the “Crown of Thorns,” which, according to them, is a metaphor for artistic prowess, humility and perseverance. Four Tiffany artisans worked on the design process, with the spiky tiara taking 10 months and over 1,300 hours to come to life. Weighing 200 grams, the crown, with 50 rose-like thorns, is composed of titanium dotted with over 8,000 diamonds (with a total weight of 137 total carats).

Image: courtesy of Tiffany & Co

“Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries, we are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown,” said Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co., of the brand’s collaboration with the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers rapper.

Below, check out the behind-the-scenes video from Tiffany & Co. of the creation of Lamar’s jeweled headpiece.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.