Tiffany & Co. Launches Tiffany Atrium, a Social Impact Platform

For the past 2 years, fashion brands have given speeches and held panels about diversity and making a change. Yet, very few brands have kept their promises to do better. The fine jewelry company Tiffany & Co is set on doing the work,. Recently, it launched Tiffany Atrium, a social impact platform that advances opportunities for historically underrepresented communities. The platform’s mission is to develop a diverse and inclusive jewelry industry through commitment, leadership, and learning which can be seen in the platform’s three core pillars: creativity, education and community.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Tiffany Atrium platform, creating a centralized hub for our continued journey in the worlds of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Anthony Ledru, Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co. “At Tiffany & Co., we have a responsibility to enact positive change in our world. Tiffany Atrium will allow us to streamline and scale the necessary processes in doing so.”

Additionally, the brand tapped American visual artist and community-builder Derrick Adams to design an original artwork titled “I Shine, You Shine, We Shine” for the project, of which the Tiffany Atrium logo is derived from. You can view the artwork at The Last Resort Artist Retreat, an artist residency designed to provide healing and restoration to Black artists and cultural workers founded by Adams, until August 10, 2022. The piece will be auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds to benefit the artist retreat.

Tiffany & Co will also launch an apprenticeship program with 8 apprentices who will be identified through LVMH’s Métiers d’Excellence Institute (ME Institute) and New York State Craft Apprentice Program for a two-year rotational program at the brand’s core facilities. Recruitment will focus on diverse, historically underrepresented communities to create opportunity and build an inclusive pipeline of talent. Tiffany & Co. is also working with HBCUs to offer opportunities for students in the creative arts and communications fields. The brand has made a $2 million pledge to the About Love Scholarship Program in partnership with the Shawn Carter Foundation and BeyGOOD.