Tom Ford Beauty Introduces Its Newest Soleil Neige Collection

TOM FORD BEAUTY Soleil Neige
Image: courtesy of Tom Ford

Get ready for a winter escape! Tom Ford Beauty’s newest collection, Soleil Neige, will take you to the Swiss Alps, where solar rays illuminate the skin with glacial light. The limited edition drop, which debuted last month, includes a lip balm, an eye shadow palette, a body oil, and a cosmetics bag for a magical wintry fantasy.

The crystalline Eye Color Quad palette boasts warm, rosy golden shadows ranging from mattes to shimmers. The Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil is scented with the solar floral radiance of the private blend fragrance, which has notes of bergamot, jasmine flower, and lemon. Drop these quintessential items in your handbag and you’ll be ready for a night out no matter where you are.

Tom Ford Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad Eye Shadow Palette, $89, sephora.com
Tom Ford Soleil Neige Shimmering Body Oil, $34, sephora.com

