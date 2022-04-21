Tommy Hilfiger Launches Podcast to Highlight Black Culture and Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger announced the launch of a five-part podcast series, titled The Invisible Seam: Unsung Stories of Black Culture and Fashion, which seeks to highlight the overlooked contributions of Black culture and communities to expand the narrative around the history of American fashion. The series was developed through Tommy Hilfiger’s People’s Place Program in partnership with The Fashion and Race Database and Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios.

“We are all responsible in shaping a future that is truly equitable for BIPOC creatives,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “It’s incredibly meaningful that some of the most notable voices in fashion have come together to bring this podcast to life. It’s a necessary step to acknowledge, recognize, share and celebrate Black contributions in defining modern fashion and culture.”

Hosted by Kimberly Jenkins, an Assistant Professor of Fashion Studies at Ryerson University in Toronto, and the founder and lead researcher of The Fashion and Race Database, each episode will include captivating interviews with expert guests, including designers, academics, fashion historians, museum curators, stylists, and artists.

Images: courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

“Tommy Hilfiger’s partnership with The Fashion and Race Database is a gamechanger because it shows what’s possible when industry leaders listen and collaborate with those of us doing the work to educate and advocate for a more diverse and socially responsible fashion system,” said Jenkins. “Fashion education and research is often isolated in the fashion system, so I hope that other fashion brands will take notes from what Randy Cousin and the Tommy Hilfiger People’s Place Program are producing with us.”

“When we talk about representation and equity, it is important to recognize that fashion history as we know it rarely depicts the stories and contributions of BIPOC communities that formed the backbone of our industry,” said Randy Cousin, SVP Product Concepts and People’s Place Program. “The work that Kim and her team have been doing to bring marginalized history to the forefront is so crucial and meaningful, and it truly aligns with our mission for the People’s Place Program. Together, we want to amplify the work and influence of the uncredited trailblazers in fashion and culture, both from the past and the present. We envision the podcast to be a learning resource and a means to create further dialogue around change, not just within our brand but with the rest of the industry as well. ”

Each podcast episode will focus on Black fashion topics and include distinguished guests such as the celebrity stylist Law Roach, actress Jasmine Guy and Aria Hughes. The first episode, which aired yesterday April 20, featured designers Jeffrey Banks and Romeo Hunte, and costume designer Ceci. New episodes will run every Wednesday, through May 18th.

Take a look below to see some of the guests, a few fashion favorites who’ll bring their thoughtful insight and viewpoint to the podcast.

