Denim Tears Designer Tremaine Emory Named Creative Director of Supreme

Tremaine-emory-supreme
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Prada.

Tremaine Emory has been named the Creative Director of Supreme, Complex reports.

Emory, the Denim Tears founder and No Vacancy Inn co-founder, will “work closely” with both the Supreme design team as well as brand founder James Jebbia.

In an interview with the New York Times, Emory spoke about his vision as a designer and why labels like “streetwear” are coded language within the fashion industry.

“Calling someone a ‘streetwear designer’ is a way to dismiss them,” he said. “It’s a means of control.” 

Although Emory is set to work with Supreme, according to the report, he will also remain the designer of Denim Tears.

Last October, Emory collaborated with Champion for an apparel collection that paid tribute to Alvin Ailey. Also, he reportedly signed a partnership with Levi’s in 2021.

In 2020, Supreme was sold to the VF Corporation in a deal that was reported to be worth $2.1 billion. 

