UOMA Beauty and Crest Whitening Emulsions Have Teamed Up for the Holidays for the Ultimate Beauty Deal

The holidays, a time of festivities and family gatherings, are just around the corner. It’s a time to get dressed and flex. But you don’t need a full beat to look chic. Makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran‘s top tip for looking effortlessly pulled together is by sporting a bold lip with an inviting and brilliant smile.

“[Nothing impresses more than] white teeth with a pop of lip color. I love UOMA Beauty’s matte lipsticks. They have stunning shades for every skin tone and every vibe!” says makeup pro. Another secret weapon of Jaikaran’s for that extra-pop of color is to keep teeth pearly white is Crest Whitening Emulsions. “It’ll fit into your routine seamlessly and delivers fast results. Plus, your smile is generally the first thing people notice. There’s beauty in every smile.”

And, this season it’s even either to boast a pretty smile. Crest recently teamed with Sharon Chuter‘s UOMA Beauty to give us the ultimate beauty duo deal. Now through November 15, use code “COLLAB” at crest.com for 20% off Crest Whitening Emulsions with Wand Applicator and 20% off UOMA Beauty’s lipsticks.