|UOMA Beauty and Crest Whitening Emulsions Have Teamed Up for the Holidays for the Ultimate Beauty Deal|At Least 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston|The NBA Is Investigating Phoenix Suns Owner, Robert Sarver, Over Alleged Racist and Sexist Behavior|EBONY Rundown: Colin Powell Remembered at Washington’s National Cathedral, Biden Administration Sues Texas Over Voting Laws and More|Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell to Host 2021 BET Soul Train Awards|Check Out The Folklore’s Latest Fall Campaign|Bit of Denim is Adding Home Decor to Its Mix|Jill Scott Talks About the Reimagining of ‘Highway to Heaven’|Regina Hall Discusses Her Latest Investment in Clean Medicine|Jay-Z’s Team Roc and Reform Alliance to Host a Job Fair in New York City

UOMA Beauty and Crest Whitening Emulsions Have Teamed Up for the Holidays for the Ultimate Beauty Deal

Image: courtesy of Crest

The holidays, a time of festivities and family gatherings, are just around the corner. It’s a time to get dressed and flex. But you don’t need a full beat to look chic. Makeup artist Jaleesa Jaikaran‘s top tip for looking effortlessly pulled together is by sporting a bold lip with an inviting and brilliant smile.

“[Nothing impresses more than] white teeth with a pop of lip color. I love UOMA Beauty’s matte lipsticks. They have stunning shades for every skin tone and every vibe!” says makeup pro. Another secret weapon of Jaikaran’s for that extra-pop of color is to keep teeth pearly white is Crest Whitening Emulsions. “It’ll fit into your routine seamlessly and delivers fast results. Plus, your smile is generally the first thing people notice. There’s beauty in every smile.”

See Also
Six Cute Gifts for Your Skincare Junkie Besties

And, this season it’s even either to boast a pretty smile. Crest recently teamed with Sharon Chuter‘s UOMA Beauty to give us the ultimate beauty duo deal. Now through November 15, use code “COLLAB” at crest.com for 20% off Crest Whitening Emulsions with Wand Applicator and 20% off UOMA Beauty’s lipsticks.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!