Urban Outfitters’ Latest Collab is Full of HBCU Pride

Urban Outfitters just dropped a special 24-piece capsule collection designed by graduating students of its UO summer class of 2021 internship and mentorship program, in collaboration with three Historically Black Colleges and Universities—Howard University, Clark Atlanta University, and North Carolina A&T State University. The students—U’lia Hargrove, North Carolina A&T State University; Jasmine Logan, Clark Atlanta University; Jalen Bradford, Clark Atlanta University; Janae Claxton, Howard University; Dacia Redmond, Clark Atlanta University were chosen for their participation due to their academic excellence and creative prowess.

“Being able to share our resources with HBCU talent, and to work alongside these students creatively as they developed their own product, made Summer Class enriching not only for our students, but for every UO employee who got to be a part of the program,” says Dalila Shannon, UO Women’s Divisional Merchandising Manager, and Summer Class Mentor.

Image: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

The student worked on everything from concept to creation while designing the apparel and lifestyle collection all while incorporating the culture and community of their respective schools. The items created, from clothing to playing cards, featured original graphics touting each students respective HBCU. Prices range up to $69 and can be purchased at urbanoutfitters.com.

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters



UO Summer Class ‘21 Champion Clark Atlanta University Band Tour Long Sleeve Tee, $45, urbanoutfitters.com

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters



UO Summer Class ‘21 Champion Howard University Sweatpants, $54, urbanoutfitters.com

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters



UO Summer Class ‘21 Champion North Carolina A&T State University Sweatpants, $54, urbanoutfitters.com

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters



UO Summer Class ‘21 Howard University Tote Bag, $38, urbanoutfitters.com