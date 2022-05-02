What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day

Buying Mother’s Day gifts for the moms in my life has always been relatively easy. I’d always get them what I wasn’t able to get them for Christmas, and take it from there.

You’ve heard the phrase “mama’s boy” or ‘”daddy’s girl,” I’m what you call a “grandmas boy.” My Nana and I are extremely close; I know the types of things she likes and needs.

My mom and I are both sneakerheads; we constantly fought over sneakers. I’d wear her limited-edition to middle-school while she was at work and put them back like nothing ever happened.

My mom’s sister, my favorite aunt, always spoils me so I try to spoil her whenever I can.

This Mother’s Day I’m going to get them each two gifts apiece that I I know that they’ll appreciate. I’ll get them a practical gift that serves a need and a fashionable one that will serve as eye candy.

My Nana

My Nana is obsessed with cheetah-print anything. She also takes the bus every other weekend to Las Vegas with my grandfather and other older folks to gamble and have fun. This chic bag is the perfect holdall for her snacks and crossword puzzles for those state-line trips.

My grandma would always make her coffee the old fashioned way. This Keurig coffee maker will make her mornings much easier.

My Momma Big Rhon

When I was young, my mother and I would compete over who had the most pairs of sneakers. She’d always be in the lead by two pairs. When I got my first after school job in the 11th grade, I bought these Cool Grey 11s and gave them to her. They were her favorite pair. She’s lost them since, so this year I’m surprising her with a new pair.

My mom has been team Android for years now, but I can’t deal with texting her seeing green text bubbles. I gotta upgrade her ASAP!

My Auntie Thea

My aunt tends to like bigger tote like bags but she always ends up losing everything in it. This smaller version will be perfect for her. It’s has space but it isn’t so vast that she won’t be able to find her house keys.