|Best Moments From the 2022 Met Gala|The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet|The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks Throughout the Years|What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day|The Nonprofit District MotherHUED Connects and Empowers Black Mothers Nationwide|Journalists of Color Come Together for Inaugural Politics & Inclusion Dinner During White House Correspondents Weekend|HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Breakout Star Quincy Isaiah Dishes on Playing the Great Magic Johnson|Nike Just Unveiled a Serena Williams Building at Its Main Headquarters Campus|Five London Police Officers Are Accused of Racially Profiling Two Black Athletes|Kevin Hart Introduces Gran Coramino, an Ultra-Premium Tequila Brand

What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day

cheetah_handbag
Image: courtesy of Farfetch
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Buying Mother’s Day gifts for the moms in my life has always been relatively easy. I’d always get them what I wasn’t able to get them for Christmas, and take it from there.

You’ve heard the phrase “mama’s boy” or ‘”daddy’s girl,” I’m what you call a “grandmas boy.” My Nana and I are extremely close; I know the types of things she likes and needs.

My mom and I are both sneakerheads; we constantly fought over sneakers. I’d wear her limited-edition to middle-school while she was at work and put them back like nothing ever happened.

My mom’s sister, my favorite aunt, always spoils me so I try to spoil her whenever I can.

This Mother’s Day I’m going to get them each two gifts apiece that I I know that they’ll appreciate. I’ll get them a practical gift that serves a need and a fashionable one that will serve as eye candy.

My Nana

Image: courtesy of Farfetch

Versace Jeans Couture Tote Bag, $168, farfetch.com

My Nana is obsessed with cheetah-print anything. She also takes the bus every other weekend to Las Vegas with my grandfather and other older folks to gamble and have fun. This chic bag is the perfect holdall for her snacks and crossword puzzles for those state-line trips.
Image: courtesy of Keurig

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker, $139, keurig.com

My grandma would always make her coffee the old fashioned way. This Keurig coffee maker will make her mornings much easier.

My Momma Big Rhon

Image: courtesy of Flight Club

Air Jordan 11 Retro GS Sneakers, $268, flightclub.com

When I was young, my mother and I would compete over who had the most pairs of sneakers. She’d always be in the lead by two pairs. When I got my first after school job in the 11th grade, I bought these Cool Grey 11s and gave them to her. They were her favorite pair. She’s lost them since, so this year I’m surprising her with a new pair.
Image: courtesy of Apple

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Phone, $999, apple.com

My mom has been team Android for years now, but I can’t deal with texting her seeing green text bubbles. I gotta upgrade her ASAP!

My Auntie Thea

Image: courtesy of Target

Target Triple Compartment Satchel Handbag, $40, target.com

My aunt tends to like bigger tote like bags but she always ends up losing everything in it. This smaller version will be perfect for her. It’s has space but it isn’t so vast that she won’t be able to find her house keys.
Image: courtesy of Walmart.

Belmint Heated Full Back Massager, $80, walmart.com 

This is a gift I know my aunt and uncle will appreciate to help them relax after a long day.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.