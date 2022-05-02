What I’m Buying the Moms in My Life for Mother’s Day

Buying Mother’s Day gifts for the moms in my life has always been relatively easy. I’d always get them what I wasn’t able to get them for Christmas, and take it from there.
You’ve heard the phrase “mama’s boy” or ‘”daddy’s girl,” I’m what you call a “grandmas boy.” My Nana and I are extremely close; I know the types of things she likes and needs.
My mom and I are both sneakerheads; we constantly fought over sneakers. I’d wear her limited-edition to middle-school while she was at work and put them back like nothing ever happened.
My mom’s sister, my favorite aunt, always spoils me so I try to spoil her whenever I can.
This Mother’s Day I’m going to get them each two gifts apiece that I I know that they’ll appreciate. I’ll get them a practical gift that serves a need and a fashionable one that will serve as eye candy.