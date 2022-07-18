What to Pack for a European Adventure

Traveling is an amazing experience. Getting out of your comfort zone and seeing how others live can be life-changing and humbling. That aside we’re traveling not only for the experience but the content. We have to be truthful, it’s 2022 and we all have smartphones and social media platforms. We want to take our followers with us on our journey and give them content. Before you travel somewhere you do research and see how the locals dress, eat, and do for fun. When traveling to Europe you want to look as chic as possible but also comfortable since you’ll be exploring more than anything. A tweed Chanel-like jacket is a perfect piece to pack in your suitcase to give you that French girl vibe. If you’re going to need to charge your devices it’s best to bring wall adapters just in case your hotel doesn’t have them. We’ve rounded up 9 items you’ll need on your European adventure.

Image: courtesy of Veronica Beard



A tweed jacket is perfect for an Instagram photo of you sitting at a Persian cafe drinking coffee.



Veronica Beard Brim tweed jacket, $324, veronicabeard.com

Image: Bergdorf Goodman



While site seeing abroad you want to make sure you don’t get too hot.



Vince Ribbed mock-neck sleeveless top, $145, bergdorfgoodman.com

Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter



You can never go wrong with a pair of comfortable jeans.



Khaite Kerrie frayed mid-rise straight-leg jeans, $380, net-a-porter.com

Image: courtesy of Chanel



When you know you’re going to be on your feet all day but want your foot game to be on point a pair of Chanel ballerina flats will do the job.



Chanel Ballerinas lambskin & patent calfskin, $850, chanel.com

Image: courtesy of Ssense



For the days you want to add a pop of color to your look or want to try the scarf over your head trend.



Marni Blue silk scarf, $128, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of Matches Fashion



Oval-shaped Celine sunglasses scream “Hello, I’m in Europe”



Celine Triomphe oval acetate sunglasses, $510, matchesfashion.com

Image: courtesy of Zara



This cute wicker crossbody bag has a lined interior to keep all of your belongings safe.



Zara Rigid mini bag, $36, zara.com

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters



Put your smartphone away and grab a polaroid camera from Urban Outfitters to put on your refrigerator when you get home from your trip.



Fujifilm Instax wide 300 instant camera, $130, urbanoutfitters.com