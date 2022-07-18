|Alyson Felix Officially Retires as the Most Decorated U.S. Track and Field Athlete of All Time|Kevin Curry of FitMenCook Collaborate on Tasty, Time-Saving Meal Kits With Home Chef|NBA Baller James Harden is the Latest Celeb to Add Wine Owner to His Resume|What to Pack for a European Adventure|Soprano Angel Blue Withdraws From Italian Opera Over Theater’s Use of Blackface|Jak Knight, Star of Bust Down, Passes Away at 28|Meet Melanated Campout, a Collective Committed to Creating Inclusive Outdoor Spaces|Man Who Assaulted Olympian Kim Glass Charged, Researchers to Accept DNA From Possible Tulsa Race Massacre Descendants, And More|Rapper Tierra Whack and Piercing Pagoda Just Launched a Capsule Jewelry Collection|Teva’s Coco and Breezy Accessories Collab Is a Study in Cool Sunny Vibes

What to Pack for a European Adventure

Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Traveling is an amazing experience. Getting out of your comfort zone and seeing how others live can be life-changing and humbling. That aside we’re traveling not only for the experience but the content. We have to be truthful, it’s 2022 and we all have smartphones and social media platforms. We want to take our followers with us on our journey and give them content. Before you travel somewhere you do research and see how the locals dress, eat, and do for fun. When traveling to Europe you want to look as chic as possible but also comfortable since you’ll be exploring more than anything. A tweed Chanel-like jacket is a perfect piece to pack in your suitcase to give you that French girl vibe. If you’re going to need to charge your devices it’s best to bring wall adapters just in case your hotel doesn’t have them. We’ve rounded up 9 items you’ll need on your European adventure.

Image: courtesy of Veronica Beard

A tweed jacket is perfect for an Instagram photo of you sitting at a Persian cafe drinking coffee.

Veronica Beard Brim tweed jacket, $324, veronicabeard.com
Image: Bergdorf Goodman

While site seeing abroad you want to make sure you don’t get too hot.

Vince Ribbed mock-neck sleeveless top, $145, bergdorfgoodman.com  
Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter

You can never go wrong with a pair of comfortable jeans.

Khaite Kerrie frayed mid-rise straight-leg jeans, $380, net-a-porter.com  
Image: courtesy of Chanel

When you know you’re going to be on your feet all day but want your foot game to be on point a pair of Chanel ballerina flats will do the job.

Chanel Ballerinas lambskin & patent calfskin, $850, chanel.com
Image: courtesy of Ssense

For the days you want to add a pop of color to your look or want to try the scarf over your head trend.

Marni Blue silk scarf, $128, ssense.com 
Image: courtesy of Matches Fashion

Oval-shaped Celine sunglasses scream “Hello, I’m in Europe”

Celine Triomphe oval acetate sunglasses, $510, matchesfashion.com
Image: courtesy of Zara

This cute wicker crossbody bag has a lined interior to keep all of your belongings safe.

Zara Rigid mini bag, $36, zara.com
Image: courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Put your smartphone away and grab a polaroid camera from Urban Outfitters to put on your refrigerator when you get home from your trip.

Fujifilm Instax wide 300 instant camera, $130, urbanoutfitters.com 
Image: courtesy of Amazon

Just in case your hotel doesn’t have adaptors for you to charge your phone, computer, or hairdryer Amazon has you covered.

Amazon European travel plug adapter by ceptics europe power adaptor charger dual input, $13, amazon.com 
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.