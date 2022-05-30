What to Wear to Your Man’s Family Cookout

You know when you attend your man’s—whether it’s your boyfriend or husband—family’s event, you have to serve a look. His nana, mama, aunts, sisters and cousins will be judging you from head to toe, so it’s definitely not the the occasion to come through with a skimpy tank and hot shorts. You need an outfit that is light and breezy but also shows them that you made an effort to impress.

An open-knit dress is perfect for hot days spent outdoors. Strappy sandals with a solid heel are comfy as well as chic. One or two pieces of your fave jewelry complements the look.

Theory Tissage Open-knit Sleeveless Sweater Dress, $395



Jennifer Fisher 2" Sarah Hoops, $300



Catbird Hundred Summers Collar, $188



The M Jewelers Curb Link Bracelet, $100



Mowalola Bundle Bag, $1071


