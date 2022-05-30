|DJ Envy and His Wife Gia Casey Share Tips for Navigating ‘Real Life, Real Love’|Darvin Ham Hired as New Head Coach of the L.A. Lakers|Bring the Flavor of Aruba to Your Next Barbecue with These Local Recipes|What to Wear to Your Man’s Family Cookout|These Refreshing Cocktails Will Turn Up Your Memorial Day BBQ|The F.B.I. Is Investigating the Authenticity of Basquiat Paintings in Florida Museum|An Atlanta Pastor Was Killed by a Man She Mentored|Tytyana Miller, Daughter of Master P, Passes Away at 29|Smart and Tasty BBQ Swaps for the Health-Conscious|Book These Last-Minute Memorial Day Weekend Getaways

Image: Carey Kirkella/Getty Images.
You know when you attend your man’s—whether it’s your boyfriend or husband—family’s event, you have to serve a look. His nana, mama, aunts, sisters and cousins will be judging you from head to toe, so it’s definitely not the the occasion to come through with a skimpy tank and hot shorts. You need an outfit that is light and breezy but also shows them that you made an effort to impress.

An open-knit dress is perfect for hot days spent outdoors. Strappy sandals with a solid heel are comfy as well as chic. One or two pieces of your fave jewelry complements the look.

Image: courtesy of Nordstrom.

Theory Tissage Open-knit Sleeveless Sweater Dress, $395, nordstrom.com
Image: courtesy of Jennifer Fisher.

Jennifer Fisher 2” Sarah Hoops, $300, jenniferfisherjewelry.com
Image: courtesy of Catbird.

Catbird Hundred Summers Collar, $188, catbirdnyc.com
Image: courtesy of The M Jewelers.

The M Jewelers Curb Link Bracelet, $100, themjewelersny.com
Image: courtesy of Mowalola.

Mowalola Bundle Bag, $1071, mowalola.com
Image: courtesy of Ssense.

Miista Phyllis Sandals, $450, ssense.com

