What to Wear to Your Man’s Family Cookout

You know when you attend your man’s—whether it’s your boyfriend or husband—family’s event, you have to serve a look. His nana, mama, aunts, sisters and cousins will be judging you from head to toe, so it’s definitely not the the occasion to come through with a skimpy tank and hot shorts. You need an outfit that is light and breezy but also shows them that you made an effort to impress.
An open-knit dress is perfect for hot days spent outdoors. Strappy sandals with a solid heel are comfy as well as chic. One or two pieces of your fave jewelry complements the look.