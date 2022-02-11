|What’s In My Bag: New York Fashion Week Edition|The Goddess of Mary J. Blige That Is in All of Us|Judge Refuses to Reinstate Four Students Expelled Over Slavery Petition|Maine Man Indicted for Hate Crimes Relating to Arson of a Black Church in Massachusetts|5 Black-Owned Businesses to Support While in Town for the Super Bowl|Brooklyn Museum to Host an Exhibit Featuring the Work of Virgil Abloh|Byron Allen Is Preparing a Bid to Purchase the Denver Broncos|Hulu to Host ‘Black History Always’ Dialogue on Twitter Spaces With Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan|BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe|Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown

What’s In My Bag: New York Fashion Week Edition

Image: courtesy of Coach

Today kicks off New York Fashion Week—or, should we say, fashion month. As we hop from show to show, we often need our essentials with us as often there is hardly anytime to catch a quick break. Needless to say, what we tote around is very important as is what we tote them in.

First impressions are everything. My trusty holdall this season will be a chic sapphire-trimmed leather Coach belt bag. I’ll tuck my Thom Browne wallet in it—which I copped on sale back in 2019. I detest odors. Tom Ford’s Fucking Fabulous travel spray cologne is my go-to for smelling good on the fly. When I need to pump up my energy when my sugar level is running, I like to snack on a pack of Welchs Fruits Snacks until I can grab a real meal. And as many fashion editors can attest, your phone will die on you when you need it most so adding an Apple charger pack is must for me. Lastly, we live in a COVID era, so extra face masks and Aesop’s Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist are necessity for staying healthy during the age of ‘rona.

See you between the shows!

Image: courtesy of Coach

Coach Horse And Carriage Print Charter Belt Bag, $195, coach.com
Image: courtesy of Thom Browne

Thom Browne Pebble Grain Money Clip Wallet, $420, thombrowne.com
Image: courtesy of Apple

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $99, apple.com
Image: courtesy of Tom Ford

Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous Travel Spray, $75, tomford.com 
Image: courtesy of Aesop

Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Mist, $13, aesop.com
Image: courtesy of Rite Aid

Welchs Fruits Snacks, $2, riteaid.com

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.