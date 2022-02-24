Cop This: Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga

Coming off of the heels of his DONDA 2 concert in Miami, Kanye just dropped his latest collab—Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. The limited release features eight fits from the shared lens of Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director. Included in the drop are remastered classic Gap hoodies and T-shirts in a new washes and silos, a swagged out denim jacket, and a variety of trouser cuts. These luxury pieces will add extra drip to your wardrobe.

Prices retail up to $440. You can pre-order the fits on yeezygap.com and farfetch.com.

Image: courtesy of Gap

