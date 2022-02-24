|Cop This: Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga|OUR TV and the Oakland Business Collective Have Partnered to Launch THE NEW OUR TV|Tougaloo College Receives $10 Million Donation From Netflix CEO|Former NFL Running Back Zac Stacy Facing Five New Charges in Second Alleged Domestic Violence Attack|Ginni Thomas, Wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Linked to Organizers of the January 6 Insurrection|Charlamagne Tha God and Alesha Renee to Host 2022 AAFCA Awards|Sabrina and Idris Elba Are Launching a Skincare Line|EBONY Rundown: Feb. 23 Declared Ahmaud Arbery Day, Jasmine Guy to Produce Biopic Afeni Shakur Biopic, and More|Charley Taylor, Hall of Fame Wide Receiver, Passes Away at 80|Jury is Deliberating in the Civil Rights Case of Three Ex-Officers Linked to George Floyd’s Murder

Cop This: Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga

Coming off of the heels of his DONDA 2 concert in Miami, Kanye just dropped his latest collab—Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. The limited release features eight fits from the shared lens of Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director. Included in the drop are remastered classic Gap hoodies and T-shirts in a new washes and silos, a swagged out denim jacket, and a variety of trouser cuts. These luxury pieces will add extra drip to your wardrobe.

Prices retail up to $440. You can pre-order the fits on yeezygap.com and farfetch.com.

Image: courtesy of Gap
Image: courtesy of Gap
Image: courtesy of Gap
Image: courtesy of Gap
Image: courtesy of Gap
Image: courtesy of Gap
Image: courtesy of Gap
Image: courtesy of Gap

