Tomorrow, November 10, our niece, our good sis, our BFF in our heads Zendaya will become the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. The 25-year-old Disney star turned blockbuster actress has been dominating red carpets and street style for more than five years. (Who can forget her iconic Loewe look at the 2021 Women in Film Honors ceremony?)

And, she’s in great company, too. She joins past award winners Rihanna, Pharrell, Prince—and our forever queen—Beyoncé.

Oscar presenter Zendaya arrives on the red carpet of the 93rd annual Academy Awards in a canary yellow tummy-baring gown. Image: Getty Images

At the premiere of the Warner Bros. film Space Jam: A New Legacy, she sported a multicolored patchwork romper. Image: Getty Images

Zendaya attends the photocall of Dune during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, wearing a black boyfriend jacket over a slit-to-there white shirtdress/gown. Image: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.

In Paris, she wowed in a body-hugging two-piece maroon ensemble. Image: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Zendaya looks casually fierce in a chain halter top and checkerboard skirt. Image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures