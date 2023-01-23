Last fall, Target launched the Future Collective, a Target brand featuring collections in partnership with a rotating roster of style and cultural influencers with diverse points of view in fashion. For its second collection, Target has tapped the super stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to partner with. Karefa-Johnson’s celebrated work can be seen on the pages of Vogue, Garage, and on billboards for brands such as Calvin Klein x Kith. Not only does her work speak for itself but her clothing does too. The street-style star is unapologetically herself at all times. She stands up for what is right and will swiftly and eloquently gather a racist or misogynist fast with her intelligent and well-informed clap backs.

Karefa-Johnson's Target collection features standout dresses, skirts, trousers, and outerwear in inclusive sizing in an array of eye-catching prints, unique textures and bright pops of color with a splash of neutrals. The mission of her collab was to celebrate individual style while bringing her maximalist approach to fashion to the forefront.

There will be three drops of the 100-piece collection, from January 29, 2023 - March 2023. Inclusive sizes will range from XXS-4X and 00-30, with pricing up to $50. Purchases can be made on target.com or in person at select Target stores.



Image: courtesy of Target.

