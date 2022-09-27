YouTube's Black Voices Fund has released a new six-part documentary—Supreme Models—inspired by journalist Marcellas Reynolds’ book Supreme Models: Iconic Black Women Who Revolutionized Fashion that can be viewed on Vogue's YouTube channel starting today. The video sharing platform created the Black Voices Fund in response to the need for Black creators and artists to have their talents amplified, by giving them "access to resources to help them thrive on YouTube."

Reynolds, who also modeled for many years, details the personal and unique experiences and challenges that Black models have had to endure and overcome in the fashion industry and society. The series follows the evolution of Black beauty and its impact on the fashion industry and on American culture. From the Eurocentric ideals of the 1960s to the digital media age,which has increased representative visibility for all, celebrates the trailblazers who set the stage for the current guard who continue to transcend the limitations that once faced their predecessors.

Fashion legends, newcomers and industry insiders—such as Iman, Bethann Hardison, Edward Enninful, Joan Smalls, Precious Lee, Tabria Majors, Pat Cleveland, Roshumba Williams, Chioma Nnadi as well EBONY's Editor-in-Chief and SVP of Programming Marielle Bobo—share their reflections on the modeling and fashion industry in the docuseries.

Check out the official trailer for Supreme Models below, and the episodes on Vogue's YouTube channel.