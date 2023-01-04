Tabitha Brown is a woman of many talents. The multi-hyphenate North Carolina native is the epitome of "in my bag" and "doing the work" to make her dreams come true. She's blessed us with everything from her wildly popular children's series, Tab Time, and a bestselling vegan cookbook to colorful pieces for our wardrobe and pets through her first two Target collections. Now, Brown is teaming up with the big box retailer for a third rollout—launching Jan. 8—filled with fun kitchen essentials, tableware and vegan food items. It's a full circle life moment.

This launch is special for the two-time Emmy-nominated actress as food is at the core of who she is not only as a brand, but as an individual. So being able to share her love for cooking in a more accessible way, truly means the world to her.

"It's the perfect situation for me because food changed my life—literally—and it's how I got my start in the industry," shares Brown. "For Target to embrace that with me and allow me to have my own food line, it means so much. And, well, I love to eat!"

With much of the collection under $10 (prices range from $2.99-$90), not only can you give your kitchen a reset this year, but you will also be the envy of all your friends and family when entertaining at home. There's everything from vegan salt and vinegar cashews and vegan cream cheeses to drinkware and table linens adorned in the vibrant patterns, color palettes and phrases that the 'cause that's my business' personality is known for.

Colorful plates and bowls from Tabitha Brown's newest collection. Image: courtesy of Target.

"The [table] runners have a pop of color and make for great entertaining. I'm colorful, as you know, and I think color just makes people happy," Brown says. "A lot of people are afraid of color sometimes, so when you set your table with color, people naturally gravitate towards it because we like to see it. Also, I have a tea cup that says, 'take care of yourself.' It's a great item to have for a self-care party with friends, and it serves as a reminder to love on ourselves."

When it comes to curating gatherings in your home, the vegan star says first and foremost, you have to be a great host and someone who makes your guests' dietary needs a priority. For her, that means ensuring there is something tasty on-hand that everybody can share at the table.

"I love to feed people, so I figure out one thing that everyone can eat, that way we can enjoy it together, since I'm all about community and bringing everyone together. The other thing is location. I like bright spaces, and light, especially if you are having a day party—color helps with that as well. A great host should also have good energy and make everyone feel loved. Incorporating games adds to the fun, too."

Tabitha Brown for Target cutting board with vegan food items. Image: courtesy of Target.

Thankfully, this new collection will allow you to take the guesswork out of figuring out what types of snacks to buy for your dinner party guests. Some of Brown's favorites include: the pickled okra, dill pickle popcorn, black garlic mixed nuts, the caramelized onion cream cheese that she enjoys with crackers, and her chickpea chili also with crackers.

While all the food products are vegan, she says that shouldn't deter you from trying them. After all, in this new year, we're all about setting our intentions to be good to ourselves and trying something new to see if we love it.

"I tried to make things that are very relatable and don't feel foreign. Nuts, popcorn, vegan burgers that are already seasoned for you, pasta salad, potato salad, tea. Just all the things. It's for everybody because the goal is to bring us all together and have something we all can enjoy."