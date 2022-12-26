Here just in time for winter Telfar and the Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles are back for a second time with a collaboration. Highlights of the 24-piece ready-to-wear and accessories collection are classic weather-resistant bomber jackets with a matching pair of pants—both embellished in either fox fur or lamb shearling—a leather peacoat, and a quilted hoodie that also comes with matching sweatpants. The line is offered up in black, gold and silver and feature's Telfar quilted monogram and embroidery.

“In New York City, coats are basically your car, so if you work for yourself your coat is also your place of business, these essentially are coats for minding your business," said the designer Telfar Clemens of Telfar of his latest collaboration with the premium Canadian outwear company.

“Extending Moose Knuckles’ partnership with Telfar, a boundary-breaking fashion label that continues to innovate in exciting ways, was a no brainer," added Ayal Twik, Moose Knuckles Chief Marketing Officer. We are excited to continue our collaboration for fall/winter 2022 with new styles that combine Moose Knuckles’ trusted cold weather performance engineering with Telfar’s cult-favorite New York aesthetic.”

Prices range up to $4,500 and can be purchased on telfar.com and mooseknucklescanada.com.

Moose Knuckles x Telfar Quilted Peacoat Price: $695 Shop at Telfar

Moose x Telfar Quilted Bomber Pants Price: $1490 Shop at Moose Knuckles

Image: courtesy of Telfar



Moose Knuckles x Telfar Quilted Medium Shopper, $395, telfar.net