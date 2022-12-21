The thought of starting a business alone in 2020 at the height of the pandemic scared most people, but for entrepreneur Telsha Anderson-Boone, she took the idea of starting a business to the next level and opened her first brick-and-mortar store named T.A, situated in New York City’s trendy Meatpacking district. As a child of the 90s, she loved going into highly-curated shops and selecting clothing that appealed to her particular POV; thus, she created an emporium stocked with designs from Black designers like Christopher John Rodgers, Theophilio, and House of Aama to offer her customers a similarly special retail experience.

Ahead of Christmas, we asked Anderson-Boone what 's on her shopping list this year. It includes fashionable pieces that will transform an ordinary outfit into a lewk.

cjr
Christopher John Rogers
Striped Cap Sleeve Knit Dress

Price: $995

Shop at T.A.
gucci
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Crystal-Embellished Canvas and Leather Shoulder Bag

Price: $4,200

Shop at Net-a-Porter
hoorsenbuhs
Hoorsenbuhs
Makers Dame Ring

Price: $1850

Shop at Hoorsenbuhs
5013_ASHYA070622_23
Ashya X T.A.
Exclusive “Shema Slingback Bag” In Trilogy

Price: $1295

Shop at T.A.
rick owens
Rick Owens
Over-the-knee Stretch Grained Lambskin Boots

Price: $1510

Shop at Ssense
