The thought of starting a business alone in 2020 at the height of the pandemic scared most people, but for entrepreneur Telsha Anderson-Boone, she took the idea of starting a business to the next level and opened her first brick-and-mortar store named T.A, situated in New York City’s trendy Meatpacking district. As a child of the 90s, she loved going into highly-curated shops and selecting clothing that appealed to her particular POV; thus, she created an emporium stocked with designs from Black designers like Christopher John Rodgers, Theophilio, and House of Aama to offer her customers a similarly special retail experience.

Ahead of Christmas, we asked Anderson-Boone what 's on her shopping list this year. It includes fashionable pieces that will transform an ordinary outfit into a lewk.

Christopher John Rogers Striped Cap Sleeve Knit Dress Price: $995 Shop at T.A.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Crystal-Embellished Canvas and Leather Shoulder Bag Price: $4,200 Shop at Net-a-Porter

Hoorsenbuhs Makers Dame Ring Price: $1850 Shop at Hoorsenbuhs

Ashya X T.A. Exclusive “Shema Slingback Bag” In Trilogy Price: $1295 Shop at T.A.