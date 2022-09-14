The EMERGE! Fashion Show was back for another successful season during New York Fashion Week. Exhibiting six unique Black designers—Stevie Edwards of Stevie Edwards Chicago, Justin Haynes of Jus10H, Malcolm Staples of Malcolm’s Custom Made To Fit, Makarassi Couture, Ivan & Erin and Scala by Sello Medupe—the show highlighted the innovation that Black fashion designers possess. With celebrities and tastemakers in the room, the event provided a sense of solace and lightheartedness in the midst of the week's tedious schedule. The EMERGE! Fashion Show was founded in 2011 by Dionne Williams and has since been a consistent outlet for Black designers from across the globe to share their work with the masses.

"I am not only excited, but honored to present such a talented group of Black designers this season and for the past 11 years with EMERGE! It is very important that we provide a platform to display their talent and creativity on the runway during NYFW," Williams shared with EBONY.

Misa Hylton—the fashion connoisseur responsible for many of the most iconic looks across the hip hop and R&B genre in the 1990s and beyond—was honored with the Fashion Innovator Award.

Fashion architect Misa Hylton as she was presented with the Fashion Innovator Award. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography.

“For years Black designers have been ignored by the fashion industry, yet the same industry looks to the Black community for approval on what’s 'hot' or 'trendy.' Although NYFW was replete with POC designers showing this season, a special thanks must go to trailblazers like Dionne and her team for consistently carving out a space for Black designers to showcase their fashions on a large and necessary platform," explains EBONY Style Editor Victor Q. Vaughns.

Check out highlights from the evening, below.

Model Tyra Jean walking for Makarassi Couture. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography .

Models walking in Jus10 's segment of the show. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography.

From left: Bevy Smith, EMERGE! founder Dionne Williams and Fashion Innovator honoree Misa Hylton. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography

Angela Simmons seated next to Fashion Bomb Daily's Claire Sulmers, recording artist Ry front row during the event. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography

Model walking for Malcolm’s Custom Made To Fit. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography

Malcolm Staples (far right) of Malcolm’s Custom Made To Fit with models in his designs. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography.

Designers of Ivan & Erin at the end of their presentation. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography.

Sello Mdupe (center) of Scala and models wearing his designs. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography.

Stevie Edwards of Stevie Edwards Chicago hugging model during his segment in the show. Image: Keith Claytor/TimeFrozen Photography.