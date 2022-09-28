With so many mattress options on the market, it’s tougher than ever to find a plush model that guarantees comfort, support, and durability. Finding the right level of firmness is also an important factor. If you go with a model that’s too soft and you risk waking up feeling achy and messing up your back alignment. Overly firm options aren’t great either, as they can cause pressure points to develop. To make the process easier, we’ve narrowed down a tight selection of back-loving options with cutting-edge technology engineered to contour the bed to your body while keeping you cool.

8 Read on to shop our top selects that have thousands of 5-star reviews and top medical endorsements, guaranteeing sleep so sound, you’ll be tempted to hit snooze every morning.

Image: courtesy of Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep™ 10" Medium Memory Foam Mattress $200, wayfair.com

With nearly 51,000 5-star reviews, this medium-support mattress is an incredible deal. Crafted from layers of memory foam, it has an innovative pressure relief system to eliminate all pressure points along your body with an open-cell foam design. Also, the mattress is infused with green tea to create a calming effect as well as odor control to keep you and your mattress feeling fresh. Plus, with its tight top and low-motion transfer, you won’t notice if your partner tosses and turns.

Image: Essentia

Essentia Tatami Organic Mattress $2,448, myessentia.com

Made with only the highest quality, ethically sourced organic components, this luxury mattress reduces exposure to harmful VOC’s and allergens so your body can stop fighting outside stimulants and spend time recovering from the day. It’s a fan-favorite among stomach, back and side sleepers that enjoy a firmer feel. To make shopping even easier, the brand recently launched their Amazon store with their luxury bedding accessories, including pillows, sheets, mattress toppers, travel pillows, and more.

Image: Brooklyn Bedding

Mattress Topper by Brooklyn Bedding 3” Titanflex Topper $149+, mattresstopper.com

If a new mattress is too much of a commitment, this topper is designed to contour the body, much like memory foam but features the higher responsiveness and pressure point relief of latex. Available in soft, medium or firm, it is designed to contour the body, much like memory foam, but features the higher responsiveness and pressure point relief of latex.

Image: courtesy of Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding Sedona Elite Mattress $999, brooklynbedding.com

Currently on sale, this mattress is made using opper infused foam and our careful layering of innersprings that promote greater airflow. The foam offers full body contouring, superior lumbar support, and unparalleled pressure relief. This long-lasting support and quality brings the five-star hotel experience directly to your home, night after night.

Image: courtesy of Sparrow

Nest Bedding Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress $999+, nestbedding.com

You’ll enjoy guaranteed comfort when you sleep on this model thanks to an innovative Energex foam that is responsive and offers a memory foam-like feel without leaving a lasting imprint on the mattress. It’s also designed to deliver uninterrupted sleep due to individually wrapped coils that isolate motion (so you won’t wake up when your partner reaches for a glass of water in the middle of the night). As a bonus, Nest Bedding offers consumers the option to redeem a new, free feel layer at any time, breathing new life into the mattress and expanding its lifespan, with the overarching goals of creating more sustainable options for consumers and reducing the amount of mattresses entering landfills.

Image: courtesy of Avocado

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress $799+, avocadogreenmattress.com

If investing in toxin-free bedding is a priority, this model is made with pocketed coils and 100% GOLS certified organic latex from the brand’s own sustainable farms in India and Guatemala and 100% GOTS certified organic cotton and wool for breathable, luxurious comfort. The foam is designed for a contouring, gentle-firm feel using an optimized support system that features more coils than every competitor in this class. Also, the American Chiropractic Association has endorsed Avocado mattresses since 2020.

Image: courtesy of Dreamcloud

Dreamcloud Sleep The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress $599+, dreamcloudsleep.com

Climb into supreme comfort with Dreamcloud’s awawrd-winning signature model, featuring a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. To ensure you love your purchase, the brand offers a 365-night home trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping. It’s no surprise that the model has over 8,000 5-star reviews.

Image: courtesy of Element

Casper Element Pro Mattress $995, casper.com

If you tend to suffer from night sweats, this model has temperature-regulating, cooling technology that circulates air to keep you ventilated and dry throughout the night. For comfort, the mattress has three layers of responsive support and a dual-foam design that provides an adaptive and embracing feel.