Whether new or old, playing Christmas albums is part of the allure of the holiday season. It's impossible to not beget into the Christmas spirit while listening to these tunes. From Louis Armstrong to Tamar Braxton, here are several Christmas albums to include in your musical lineup this season.

Alicia Keys Santa Baby Alicia Keys's new project "Santa Baby" is a return to her sultry tones and jazzy roots. She encapsulates the feeling of Christmas with traditional ballads such as the album's namesake tune. Price: $14 Shop at Walmart

Louis Armstrong Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule "Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule" is a posthumous release from the late musician. The album includes unheard original tracks mixed with classic Christmas anthems to enjoy. Price: $11 Shop at Louis Armstrong Foundation

Mariah Carey Merry Christmas II You If your not playing "Queen Of Christmas" during the holidays, then you are truly missing out on the holiday magic. Mariah Carey's second Christmas album "Merry Christmas II You" gives her signature delivery and whistle register realness on original songs and old school ones alike. Price: $11 Shop at Target

John Legend A Legendary Christmas Channeling soulful greats like Nat King Cole, John Legend's first Christmas album evokes a sense of timelessness and ease. Including old and new compositions, "A Legendary Christmas" is a go-to for the season. Price: $12 Shop at Target

Nat King Cole The Christmas Song A quintessential artist, it's not Christmas unless Nat King Cole has been played in the rotation. With songs like "The Christmas Song" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" this album is cherished for its genertion impact and recognition. Price: $10 Shop at Target

Ray Charles The Spirit Of Christmas A re-release of the 1985 classic, Ray Charles' "The Spirit Of Christmas" embodies a soulful take on Christmas melodies that may transport you back to childhood. His rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" is one of the most popular versions of the track to be played this time of year. Price: $16 Shop at Amazon

Leslie Odom Jr. The Christmas Album Released during the pandemic, the Tony and Grammy award winner combines holiday cheer with a theatrical effect. Price: $9 Shop at Amazon

Destiny's Child 8 Days of Christmas In perfect three part harmony, the album's title track "8 Days of Christmas" puts an upbeat twist on the holiday wishlist. Price: $7 Shop at Amazon

This Is Christmas Luther Vandross Luther Vandross has one of the most soothing voices. This album is a special reminder that the holidays is a time to spend with those you love. Price: $7 Shop at Amazon

Natalie Cole Holly & Ivy Following in the footsteps of her father, Natalie Cole's Christmas album "Holly & Ivy" is a jazzy and soothing project to enjoy by the fireplace this holiday season. Adding her own twist on her father's "The Christmas Song" and other traditional jams, it was reissue din 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release. Price: $13 Shop at Amazon

Fantasia Christmas After Midnight With a mixture of rock, soul, jazz, funk, and blues flavors, each track of this album is reminiscent of holidays past. Price: $13 Shop at Amazon