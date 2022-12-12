tama
Whether new or old, playing Christmas albums is part of the allure of the holiday season. It's impossible to not beget into the Christmas spirit while listening to these tunes. From Louis Armstrong to Tamar Braxton, here are several Christmas albums to include in your musical lineup this season.
Alicia Keys
Santa Baby
Alicia Keys's new project "Santa Baby" is a return to her sultry tones and jazzy roots. She encapsulates the feeling of Christmas with traditional ballads such as the album's namesake tune.
Price: $14Shop at Walmart
Louis Armstrong
Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule
"Louis Wishes You A Cool Yule" is a posthumous release from the late musician. The album includes unheard original tracks mixed with classic Christmas anthems to enjoy.
Price: $11Shop at Louis Armstrong Foundation
Mariah Carey
Merry Christmas II You
If your not playing "Queen Of Christmas" during the holidays, then you are truly missing out on the holiday magic. Mariah Carey's second Christmas album "Merry Christmas II You" gives her signature delivery and whistle register realness on original songs and old school ones alike.
Price: $11Shop at Target
John Legend
A Legendary Christmas
Channeling soulful greats like Nat King Cole, John Legend's first Christmas album evokes a sense of timelessness and ease. Including old and new compositions, "A Legendary Christmas" is a go-to for the season.
Price: $12Shop at Target
Nat King Cole
The Christmas Song
A quintessential artist, it's not Christmas unless Nat King Cole has been played in the rotation. With songs like "The Christmas Song" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" this album is cherished for its genertion impact and recognition.
Price: $10Shop at Target
Ray Charles
The Spirit Of Christmas
A re-release of the 1985 classic, Ray Charles' "The Spirit Of Christmas" embodies a soulful take on Christmas melodies that may transport you back to childhood. His rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" is one of the most popular versions of the track to be played this time of year.
Price: $16Shop at Amazon
Leslie Odom Jr.
The Christmas Album
Released during the pandemic, the Tony and Grammy award winner combines holiday cheer with a theatrical effect.
Price: $9Shop at Amazon
Destiny's Child
8 Days of Christmas
In perfect three part harmony, the album's title track "8 Days of Christmas" puts an upbeat twist on the holiday wishlist.
Price: $7Shop at Amazon
This Is Christmas
Luther Vandross
Luther Vandross has one of the most soothing voices. This album is a special reminder that the holidays is a time to spend with those you love.
Price: $7Shop at Amazon
Natalie Cole
Holly & Ivy
Following in the footsteps of her father, Natalie Cole's Christmas album "Holly & Ivy" is a jazzy and soothing project to enjoy by the fireplace this holiday season. Adding her own twist on her father's "The Christmas Song" and other traditional jams, it was reissue din 2019 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its release.
Price: $13Shop at Amazon
Fantasia
Christmas After Midnight
With a mixture of rock, soul, jazz, funk, and blues flavors, each track of this album is reminiscent of holidays past.
Price: $13Shop at Amazon
Tamar Braxton
Winter Loversland
Reimagining time honored songs like the playful tune "The Chipmunk Song" or arrangements with her sisters, Tamar Braxton's "Winter Loversland" centers love, family, fellowship and good will in this project.