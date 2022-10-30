Ebony's Power100 Gala brought out Black Hollywood's biggest stars and innovators. Held at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Ca on October 29th the Power 100 Gala honored major key players. Hosted by the hilarious Amber Ruffin the night was filled with laughs, cries, and positive vibes. Before the Gala began we have to start at the beginning. The red carpet which was white was walked by celebrities like Issa Rae who received the People's Choice Award and wore a stunning red gown and her hair braided up in a neat bun. Issa was presented her award by none other than Thee Nia Long, the name speaks for itself. New IT GIRL on the block Quinta Brunson gave us an ethereal purple dress moment that we won't forget. The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was in attendance and to be honest they ate the carpet up and left no crumbs. Get into the looks below and let us know your favorite in the comments.
