Ebony's Power100 Gala brought out Black Hollywood's biggest stars and innovators. Held at Milk Studios in Hollywood, Ca on October 29th the Power 100 Gala honored major key players. Hosted by the hilarious Amber Ruffin the night was filled with laughs, cries, and positive vibes. Before the Gala began we have to start at the beginning. The red carpet which was white was walked by celebrities like Issa Rae who received the People's Choice Award and wore a stunning red gown and her hair braided up in a neat bun. Issa was presented her award by none other than Thee Nia Long, the name speaks for itself. New IT GIRL on the block Quinta Brunson gave us an ethereal purple dress moment that we won't forget. The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was in attendance and to be honest they ate the carpet up and left no crumbs. Get into the looks below and let us know your favorite in the comments.

Issa Rae. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Nia Long. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Meagan Good. Image: Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe and children. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Broderick Hunter. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Bianca Lawson. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Quinta Brunson. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Kandi Burruss. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Kamie Crawford. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Demetrius Flenory Jr. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Jalyn Hall. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Phillip Ashley. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Vivian Pickard. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Ron Busby. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Tiffany Cross. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Kayli Joy Cooper. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Kiesha Nix. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Maurice Cooper. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
John Clarence Stewart. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Myles Frost. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Caroline A. Wanga. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Linsey Davis. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Roshunda Jones-Koumba. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Debra Langford. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Michole Briana White. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Nyla Hayes. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Tamika Palmer. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Gia Peppers. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Broderick Hunter and Mariama Diallo. Image. Christopher Polk/Variety for Getty Images
Melody Thornton. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Nichole Lynel (L) and guest. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Jeremy Meeks and Kearia. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Nicco Annan. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Nina Parker. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Kendrick Sampson. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Jay Ellis. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Lamon Archey. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
April Reign. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Stephanie Young. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Fatima Goss Graves. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Oumarou Idrissa. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Jonitta Wallace. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Yolanda Ezell. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Ryan Trey. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Nia Sultana. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Brandon Blackwood. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Jason Moore. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
Lala Milan. Image: Leon Bennett for Getty Images
