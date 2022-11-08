Tonight is an exciting night for American fashion designers. The 2022 CFDA awards are in full swing. From music and pop culture icon Lenny Kravitz to actress and comedian Regina Hall, the stars came out to support their favorite creatives.

This year at the ceremony we have six Black designers nominated for various awards. EBONY 2022 Power 100 Style Curator awardee designer Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God is up for the American Menswear Designer Award. LaQuan Smith is nominated for the American Womenswear Designer Award. Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey Jewelry is in the running for the American Emerging Designer Award. And lastly, EBONY 2022 Power 100 awardee Brandon Blackwood of his namesake brand, Telfar Clemens of Telfar, and Aurora James of Brother Vellies are contenders for the American Accessories Designer Award.

Below, check out some of the best red carpet looks of the evening.