Tonight is an exciting night for American fashion designers. The 2022 CFDA awards are in full swing. From music and pop culture icon Lenny Kravitz to actress and comedian Regina Hall, the stars came out to support their favorite creatives.

This year at the ceremony we have six Black designers nominated for various awards. EBONY 2022 Power 100 Style Curator awardee designer Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God is up for the American Menswear Designer Award. LaQuan Smith is nominated for the American Womenswear Designer Award. Lauren Harwell Godfrey of Harwell Godfrey Jewelry is in the running for the American Emerging Designer Award. And lastly, EBONY 2022 Power 100 awardee Brandon Blackwood of his namesake brand, Telfar Clemens of Telfar, and Aurora James of Brother Vellies are contenders for the American Accessories Designer Award.

Below, check out some of the best red carpet looks of the evening.

Singer Lenny Kravitz. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Singer and Actress Janelle Monáe. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Actress Regina Hall. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Actress Keke Palmer. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Actress Kerry Washington. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Signer Halle Bailey. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Jaden Smith. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Actor Jesse Williams. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Stylist Law Roach. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Influencer Hannah Bronfman. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Fashion Designer Jerry Lorenzo Manuel III and Jerry Lorenzo. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Singer Tinashe. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Model Anok Yai. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Model and Singer Cassie. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
Stylist Patti Wilson. Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Getty Images
Model and Influencer Wisdom Kaye. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
President of the CFDA CaSandra Diggs. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images
