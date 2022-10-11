Culture Con 2022 brought out some of the city's flyest attendees. The week-long event brought out creatives, tastemakers and changemakers together with the common goal of learning and being inspired. Guests could listen to advice from Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Lena Waithe.

At an event like this, you want to come dressed to impress as your first impression is everything—especially in a space filled in industry professionals.

Below, we've rounded up the best looks for the cultured-filled weekend.