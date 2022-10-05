As the year begins to wrap up and award season comes to an end the BET 2022 Hip Hop Awards help close out the season. We're in a new era where social media influencers have taken over and are receiving their just due deserts. Musicians and actors aren't the only people with large fan bases now. Thanks to the internet and Instagram influencers who are pushing the culture and ushering in a new way of thinking, shopping, dressing, and even taking photos are stepping into the spotlight and red carpets. This year influencers filled the room along with celebrities and they looked good while doing it.



Below, we've rounded up some of the best looks from the BET 2022 Hip Hop Awards. Let us know your favorite looks in the comments.

Dream Doll in a pink dress and fur stole. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

Devale Ellis in a black patterned suit jacket. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

Ari Fletcher in a Calechie dress. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

King Combs in a brown on-brown fit and fitted cap. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

Trina in a velvet jumpsuit with embellishments on the arms. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

Yo Gotti in a pastel green suit. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

Papoose and Remy Ma looking like money, literally. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

DJ Envy in a pink leopard print blazer and classic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

Lakeyah serving us poison ivy vibes on the red carpet. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images

Bleu in an all-black look. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images