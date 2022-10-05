As the year begins to wrap up and award season comes to an end the BET 2022 Hip Hop Awards help close out the season. We're in a new era where social media influencers have taken over and are receiving their just due deserts. Musicians and actors aren't the only people with large fan bases now. Thanks to the internet and Instagram influencers who are pushing the culture and ushering in a new way of thinking, shopping, dressing, and even taking photos are stepping into the spotlight and red carpets. This year influencers filled the room along with celebrities and they looked good while doing it.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best looks from the BET 2022 Hip Hop Awards. Let us know your favorite looks in the comments.