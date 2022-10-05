As the year begins to wrap up and award season comes to an end the BET 2022 Hip Hop Awards help close out the season. We're in a new era where social media influencers have taken over and are receiving their just due deserts. Musicians and actors aren't the only people with large fan bases now. Thanks to the internet and Instagram influencers who are pushing the culture and ushering in a new way of thinking, shopping, dressing, and even taking photos are stepping into the spotlight and red carpets. This year influencers filled the room along with celebrities and they looked good while doing it.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best looks from the BET 2022 Hip Hop Awards. Let us know your favorite looks in the comments.

Dream Doll in a pink dress and fur stole. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Devale Ellis in a black patterned suit jacket. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Ari Fletcher in a Calechie dress. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
King Combs in a brown on-brown fit and fitted cap. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Trina in a velvet jumpsuit with embellishments on the arms. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Yo Gotti in a pastel green suit. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Papoose and Remy Ma looking like money, literally. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
DJ Envy in a pink leopard print blazer and classic Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Lakeyah serving us poison ivy vibes on the red carpet. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Bleu in an all-black look. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
Fivio Foreign in custom Chrome Hearts x Billies. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage for Getty Images
