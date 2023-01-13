MLK Day weekend is upon us, and now is the time to stock up on essentials, winter gear or items for spring that you think you may need. Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 70% off designer items. Sephora is offering 50% off select skincare products. Savage x Fenty is offering up to 65% off of its sexy lingerie, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Below, we've put together a fun list of the best MLK Day sales to shop now.

Fashion

Saks Fifth Avenue is offering up to 70% off designer brands, and $50 off every purchase of $350 you spend with promo code: WINTERSF.

Macy’s is offering 70% off through the holiday weekend.

Nordstrom is offering a $40 bonus note for new Nordstrom credit card members.

Savage x Fenty is offering up to 65% off and free shipping when you create an extra VIP account.

Coach is offering 50% off of sale items.

Fred Segal is offering up to 70% off of select brands.

J.Crew is offering an extra 50% off of already discounted styles this weekend with promo code: SHOPNOW.

Nordstrom Rack is offering 70% off on new arrivals and sale items.

Target is offering up to 50% off on select items.

Kohl’s is offering up to 70% off thousands of markdowns.

Mango is offering 70% off of select styles for a limited time.

Madewell is offering an extra 40% off of sale items with promo code: REFRESH.

Re/Done Surplus is offering up to 70% off of their unreleased and upcycled styles when you sign up for their newsletter.

Express is offering an extra 40% off of sale items through Monday.

Old Navy is offering up to 75% of clearance and select styles starting at $2.99.

JC Penny is offering up to 70% off of apparel and shoes.

Forever 21 is offering up to 80% off sale items with promo code: EXTRA50.

Gap is offering 40% off of your purchase with promo code: FLASH and an extra 20% off with promo code: GAPDEAL.

Reebok is offering 50% off of sale items with promo code: EOSS.

Sorel is offering up to 25% off of select styles that ship for free with promo code: EXTRA25.

Beauty

Sephora is offering up to 50% off top skin care products until 1/17.

Pat McGrath Labs is offering 15% off of its products when you sign up for emails and texts.

Black Girl Sunscreen is offering 20% off of your first order when you subscribe to their newsletter.

Pear Nova is offering buy one get one 50% off with promo code: 2023.



Bath & Body Works is offering up to 75% off select items during their semi-annual sale.

Butter by Keba is offering 10% off your first order and free shipping on orders over $100.

Kazmaleje is offering an instant 10% off promo code and an additional 15% off when you sign up for their newsletter.