The MTV Video Music Awards is all about celebrating the year’s most creative music videos and impactful artists. It is also responsible for some of the most unforgettable events in entertainment—from Beyoncé debuting her baby bump to the origin of the Kanye versus Taylor Swift saga, the list of legendary cultural moments is endless.

This year’s VMAs, which took place Sunday evening at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, also delivered excitements including bold fashion looks and powerhouse performances from Nicki Minaj and Lizzo. Here are a few of the best moments from the star-studded night:

Lizzo's Energetic Opening Performance

Never disappointing, Lizzo stunned in hot pink realness while performing her hit song "To Be Loved", a bonafide self-love anthem. During the show, she took home the 'Video for Good' award, for her song “About Damn Time.” In her acceptance speech, she let the haters know that she'll forever be on top and her wins won't stop coming.

Nicki Minaj receiving the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Following a medley of her best hits and verses, including "Moment 4 Life", "Super Bass," and "Anaconda," Minaj was presented with the prestigious award from dedicated members of her fanbase, The Barbz and a standing ovation from the audience. Minaj and Lil Baby later took home the Best Hip Hop award for their song “Do We Have A Problem?”

Lil Nas X took home the award for Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X cannot be stopped. Seated next to Jack Harlow, Sean Bankhead and Druski, he strutted to the stage to accept his well deserved award. Later in the show, he also took home the awards for Best Art Director and Best Visual Effects.

Flo Milli Gets "Conceited" With a Dope Performance

If you're on social media, then you've most likely heard the catchy track "Conceited" by Alabama rapper Flo Milli non-stop. During the show, she performed two of her hits on the Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos.

JID Makes Us "Dance Now"

ATL-bred rapper JID also hit the Extended Play Stage to deliver his dopest songs—we were not disappointed.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg Get Lit in the Metaverse

In a first for the VMA stage, Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a fire performance, appearing as animated avatars, Metaverse style. The pair transcended through varying landscapes and characters until the rappers came back to 'life' and wrapped up the performance live and in person. Is this 'virtual reality' a new trend for live award shows? We hope not.

Kane Brown Gives a "Grand" Performance

Kane Brown is shaking up the country music genre one song at a time. Furthermore, Brown made history last night as the first male artist of the genre to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. He had the crowd hype with a performance of his song "Grand."