It's been raining in New York City all week long. The cloudy, unrelenting kind of rain that makes you want to stay in your PJs all day. But if you don't have the luxury of wearing your onesie to work, plus-size tracksuits are the next best thing.
Sure, call me a creature of habit, but I'll always stand by the fact that you can't go wrong with a two-piece set. But tracksuits are even more fun when styled separately. I love the idea of an oversized hoodie with boyfriend jeans and funky flats (I can't stop wearing my new JW Anderson loafers). And a tapered sweatpant always looks sexy with a spiky pump, like Kahlana Barfield-Brown.
Ahead, shop the chicest and comfiest tracksuits that continue to run through my mind.
H&M+ Oversized Hoodie, $25, hm.com; H&M+ Straight Joggers, $25, hm.com