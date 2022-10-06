It's been raining in New York City all week long. The cloudy, unrelenting kind of rain that makes you want to stay in your PJs all day. But if you don't have the luxury of wearing your onesie to work, plus-size tracksuits are the next best thing.

Sure, call me a creature of habit, but I'll always stand by the fact that you can't go wrong with a two-piece set. But tracksuits are even more fun when styled separately. I love the idea of an oversized hoodie with boyfriend jeans and funky flats (I can't stop wearing my new JW Anderson loafers). And a tapered sweatpant always looks sexy with a spiky pump, like Kahlana Barfield-Brown.

Ahead, shop the chicest and comfiest tracksuits that continue to run through my mind.



Image: courtesy of H&M.



Because I'm a New Yorker, I wear a lot of black. I love how bold and bright this set is — and love the modern shape of the straight joggers, too.

H&M+ Oversized Hoodie, $25, hm.com; H&M+ Straight Joggers, $25, hm.com

Image: courtesy of Girlfriend Collective.



Take the guesswork out of matching your separates and customize this comfy-looking bundle.



Girlfriend Collective The Reset Bundle, $141, girlfriend.com

Image: courtesy of Nike.



Chocolate brown on chocolate skin is always a win.



Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's Plush Hoodie, $41, nike.com; Nike Dri-FIT Flux Women's Softball Joggers, $55.97, nike.com

Image: courtesy of Target.



The '70s are back, baby—and this set, along with a fly pair of aviators, is an easy way to channel the decade.



Wild Fable Women's High-Rise Track Pants, $25, target.com; Wild Fable Women's Track Zip-Up Jacket, $25, target.com

Image: courtesy of Adidas.



Adidas has some of my favorite athleisure out right now. You can always find bold patterns, fun details and buzzy brand collaborations from them.



Adidas Always Original Laced Hoodie, $75, adidas.com: Adidas Always Original Laced Cuff Pants, $52, adidas.com