Tonight, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will hand out the Golden Globe Award to the best film and television stars. And though, we're excited to see who's going to win an award, we're also tuning in to see what everyone will be wearing. We love to dig in to the hits as well as the misses. Let us know your favorite looks of the evening in our Instagram comments.

Get into the best looks from our favorite Black stars attending the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards.