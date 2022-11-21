Last night the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet was filled with musical legends of the past and future.

This year the award show in Los Angeles was hosted by Wayne Brady, and brought out some of the best-dressed acts in music right now. Lil Baby, one of the hottest rappers out right now, sported an all-white look while his son Jason rocked a plaid shirt and jeans. Kelly Rowland wowed the crowd in a cheetah print gown by Nicolas Jebran. And rapper Latto didn't come to play; she stunned in a black leotard with drape tulle, giving her a vampy vibe.

Check out some of our favorite looks of the night below.


Karrueche Tran in Christian Ciriano. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Karrueche Tran in Christian Ciriano. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Niecy Nash in a sexy black form-fitting dress. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Niecy Nash in a sexy black form-fitting dress. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Smokey Robinson in a burhundy and black embossed suit jacket. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Smokey Robinson in a burhundy and black embossed suit jacket. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Kelly Rowland in Nicolas Jebran. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Kelly Rowland in Nicolas Jebran. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Muni Long in Juana Martin. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Muni Long in Juana Martin. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Coco Jones in Annakiki. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Coco Jones in Annakiki. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Tinashe in Marc Jacobs. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Tinashe in Marc Jacobs. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Joan Smalls in LaQuan Smith and Brent Faiyaz in Versace. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Joan Smalls in LaQuan Smith and Brent Faiyaz in Versace. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Ari Lennox in Aliétte. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Ari Lennox in Aliétte. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Claude Kameni. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph in Claude Kameni. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Lil Baby in an all white look and his son Jason Jones in a plaid shirt. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Lil Baby in an all white look and his son Jason Jones in a plaid shirt. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
DJ D-Nice in a cool and relaxed white suit and sneakers. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic for Getty Images
DJ D-Nice in a cool and relaxed white suit and sneakers. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Latto in custom Dilara. Image: by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Latto in custom Dilara. Image: by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Yola in Christian Siriano. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Yola in Christian Siriano. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
2022 american music awards
red carpet style