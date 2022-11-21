Last night the 2022 American Music Awards red carpet was filled with musical legends of the past and future.

This year the award show in Los Angeles was hosted by Wayne Brady, and brought out some of the best-dressed acts in music right now. Lil Baby, one of the hottest rappers out right now, sported an all-white look while his son Jason rocked a plaid shirt and jeans. Kelly Rowland wowed the crowd in a cheetah print gown by Nicolas Jebran. And rapper Latto didn't come to play; she stunned in a black leotard with drape tulle, giving her a vampy vibe.

Check out some of our favorite looks of the night below.



