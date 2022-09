Hollywood and TV's best and brightest stars descended upon the City of Angels for the 74th Emmy Awards. Held in downtown Los Angeles, tonight's Emmy Awards ceremony was attended by some of our favorite Black Hollywood stars such as Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson and Anthony Anderson.

Check out our favorite looks from the red carpet below.

Angela Bassett in a sorbet yellow gown. Image: Momodu Mansaray for Getty Images.

Issa Rae in a black and white keyhole gown. Image: Momodu Mansaray for Getty Images.

John Legend in a textured creamed tuxedo. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Kerry Washington in a Elie Saab gown. Image: Momodu Mansaray for Getty Images

Ariana Debose in a ruched chiffon gown. Image: by Momodu Mansaray for Getty Images.

Quinta Brunson in custom Dolce and Gabbana. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Kenan Thompson wearing tops his lavender shirt and trousers with a velvet blazer and bow tie. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Laverne Cox in a Jean Paul Gaultier dress. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Rosario Dawson in a ruffled top peach confection and a Natalie Mills clutch. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Anthony Anderson looking dapper in a classic black suit. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes in St. John. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell in a voluptuous burgundy gown. Image: Momodu Mansaray for Getty Images.

Sheryl Lee Ralph in a strapless floor-grazing gown with a revealing slit. Image: Momodu Mansaray for Getty Images.

Robin Thede in a sexy robin blue gown. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Tyler James Williams in a 70s-inspired look. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images

Tramell Tillman looking sharp in a black tuxedo. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Rachel Lindsay in an emerald green gown with a thigh-high slit. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.

Jordan Temple has everyone green with envy of well-cut suit. Image: Robyn Beck/afp Getty Images.

Toheeb Jimoh looking chic in a wrap suit. Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images.