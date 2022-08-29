The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards' star-studded red carpet was a prequel to the night's action-packed event and the fashion did not disappoint! Some of our favorite artists dominated the event in the year's hottest trends. Artist of the year nominee, Lizzo made an entrance in an edgy, voluminous gown from Jean Paul Gaultier Couture. No stranger to turning heads, Lil Nas X shook the carpet in a skin-baring, feathered headpiece and skirt by Harris Reed. Rappers Snoop Dogg and Latto showed out in their best sleek, green leather outfits. Performer and host Nicki Minaj hit the stage to accept her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in a stunning, fitted pink gown, looking like a real life Black Barbie, and we didn't expect anything less from her.

Let us know your favorite looks below.

Nicki Minaj in Dolce&Gabbana. Image: Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images

LL Cool J in Custom Leather: Dapper Dan x Rock The Bells and OG Jordan 1 black and metallic gold shoes. Image: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey in custom Zigman. Image: Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images

Snoop Dogg in an olive green leather 2-piece look. Image: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic for Getty Images

Latto in Lado Bokuchava. Image: Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images

Offset in Louis Vuitton. Image: Cindy Ord/WireImage for Getty Images

Shenseea in Marc Jacobs. Image: Dia Dipasupil for Getty Images

Lil Nas X in Harris Reed and De Beers jewelry. Image: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic for Getty Images

That Girl Lay Lay in a full Dior look. Image: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic for Getty Images