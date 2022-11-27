As the year closes out the red carpets have not stopped yet. Tonight the 35th annual award show is airing but before the show, it's the red carpet. Some of Black Hollywood's favorite celebrities hit the carpet. Legendary R&B group Xscape is being honored by receiving the Lady Of Soul Award. It's important to give people their flowers while they're here and Xscape definitely paved the way for many R&B artists and groups that came after them.

From Letoya Luckett, Jermaine Dupri, and Muni Long here are our favorite looks of the night below.

LeToya Luckett in a green off the shoulder dress with a side thigh slit. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
LeToya Luckett in a green off the shoulder dress with a side thigh slit. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Tank in a white overcoat with blye, yellow and red stripes. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Tank in a white overcoat with blye, yellow and red stripes. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Ari Lennox in a nude sparkly turtleneck dress. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Ari Lennox in a nude sparkly turtleneck dress. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Jermaine Dupri in an Amiri jacket. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Jermaine Dupri in an Amiri jacket. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Muni Love arrives to the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic,)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Muni Love arrives to the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic,)
Q Marsden in a fashiobale cropped blazer. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Q Marsden in a fashiobale cropped blazer. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Baby Tate in a navy blue with drapping. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Baby Tate in a navy blue with drapping. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
D.C. Young Fly in a dapper brown suit and Louis Vuitton loafers. Images: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
D.C. Young Fly in a dapper brown suit and Louis Vuitton loafers. Images: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Coco Jones in a cropped top and black rouched skirt. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Coco Jones in a cropped top and black rouched skirt. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic for Getty Images
soul train awards