Tonight is one of the biggest nights in music. Hosted by Trevor Noah the 2023 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, Ca bring out the biggest names in music. We're all anticipating Queen Beyoncé's wins tonight as she is the most nominated woman and the most awarded singer in Grammys history. Our fingers are crossed that she walks the red carpet tonight but you know how the Queen does. Rising star Glorilla is hitting the Grammy stage tonight for the time and we know she's going to kill it. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige and Lizzo is also set to perform tonight. Hopefully, she brings out Cardi B and the two perform 'Tomorrow 2'.

Before the main show starts the stars must hit the red carpet and we have to get into their looks. Below is the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Grammys award show.

Mary J. Blige. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images
Coco Jones. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Pusha T. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images
Doja Cat. Image: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times for Getty Images
Miguel. Image: Neilson Barnard for Getty Images
Lizzo. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pharrell Williams. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Cardi B. Image: Neilson Barnard for Getty Images
Babyface. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Queen Latifah. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
LL Cool J. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Kandi Burruss. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
H.E.R. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images
Erick the Architect. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Laverne Cox. Image: Michael Buckner/Variety for Getty Images
BLXST. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images
MC Lyte. Image: Johnny Nunez for Getty Images
Questlove. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Image
Big Freedia. Image: Johnny Nunez for Getty Images
Kirk Franklin. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Anderson .Paak. Image: Lester Cohenn for Getty Image
DJ Spinderella. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images
Moneybagg Yo and David
Nelly. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Images
Fousheé. Image: Lester Cohen for Getty Image
Lil Uzi Vert. Image: Kevin Mazur for Getty Images
