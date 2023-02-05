Tonight is one of the biggest nights in music. Hosted by Trevor Noah the 2023 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, Ca bring out the biggest names in music. We're all anticipating Queen Beyoncé's wins tonight as she is the most nominated woman and the most awarded singer in Grammys history. Our fingers are crossed that she walks the red carpet tonight but you know how the Queen does. Rising star Glorilla is hitting the Grammy stage tonight for the time and we know she's going to kill it. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige and Lizzo is also set to perform tonight. Hopefully, she brings out Cardi B and the two perform 'Tomorrow 2'.

Before the main show starts the stars must hit the red carpet and we have to get into their looks. Below is the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Grammys award show.