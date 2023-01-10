Tonight, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will hand out the Golden Globe Award to the best film and television stars. Yes, we're excited to see who's going to win what award we really tuned in tonight to see what everyone will be wearing. Award show looks can vary depending on the award ceremony. The MTV award looks are always off the wall, bright, and maybe even just downright insane. The Golden Globe Awards is a time for stars to arrive and hit the red carpet in an elegant ensemble. Let us know your favorite looks of the night in our Instagram comments.

Get into the best looks from The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards red carpet below.