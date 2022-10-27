It's been 4 years since we’ve been back to Wakanda. The last time we were there the Avengers and Thonos’ army tore up the Motherland hard but with time everything was corrected. As we gear up for our return to Wakanda, we were joined by some of Hollywood’s most prominent and brightest stars at the film's L.A. premiere. The legendary Angela Bassett dazzled in a gorgeous purple gown, Lupita Nyong'o stunned a white cut-out dress and Letitia Wright paid homage to her late costar Chadwick Boseman by wearing a suit similar to the one that he wore to the first Black Panther premiere.

Rihanna graced us with her presence by making her first red carpet debut since the birth of her beautiful baby girl. The singer contributed two songs to the much-anticipated film's soundtrack. Check out some of our favorite looks of the evening.