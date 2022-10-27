It's been 4 years since we’ve been back to Wakanda. The last time we were there the Avengers and Thonos’ army tore up the Motherland hard but with time everything was corrected. As we gear up for our return to Wakanda, we were joined by some of Hollywood’s most prominent and brightest stars at the film's L.A. premiere. The legendary Angela Bassett dazzled in a gorgeous purple gown, Lupita Nyong'o stunned a white cut-out dress and Letitia Wright paid homage to her late costar Chadwick Boseman by wearing a suit similar to the one that he wore to the first Black Panther premiere.

Rihanna graced us with her presence by making her first red carpet debut since the birth of her beautiful baby girl. The singer contributed two songs to the much-anticipated film's soundtrack. Check out some of our favorite looks of the evening.

Lupita Nyong'o. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images.
Letitia Wright. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Danai Gurira. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Michaela Coel. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Dominique Thorne. Image: Amy Sussman/WireImage for Getty Images
Winston Duke. Image: Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter for Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya. Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Zinzi Evans and Ryan Coogler. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Tessa Thompson. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Regé-Jean Page. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Karrueche Tran. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Kendrick Sampson. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Marsai Martin. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Tyler Perry. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Coco Jones. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Chloe Bailey. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Halle Bailey. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Quinta Brunson. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic for Getty Images
