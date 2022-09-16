With New York Fashion Week officially coming to an end, we’re still buzzing from the vibrant spring collections shown by some of our favorite Black designers, including anOnlyChild, Theophilio, and Sergio Hudson, among others. Off of the runway, the street style looks were just as bold. Show-goers added their personal flair to some of fall’s biggest trends including monochromatic suiting, dressed up denim, embellished accessories, and tailored separates.

Below we've rounded up a few of our favorite looks from the week. Let us know yours in the comments below.

Vogue Fashion Market Editor. Naomi Elizée. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Editor in Chief of The Cut at New York Magazine. Lindsay Peoples. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Authoress and Project Runway Judge Elaine Welteroth. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Rapper Saucy Santana wearing black Chanel bag, jacket, pantyhose Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

A showgoer in a fun brown fringe dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Music video director, filmmaker, artist, designer, creative consultant and disc jockey Vashtie Kola. Image: David Dee Delgado for Getty Images

Vogue.com Commerce Writer Alexis Bennett. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Cosmopolitan Fashion Editor Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien in a pink silk blazer dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Y2K vibes. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A Louis Vuitton mini bag. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images

An all green ensemble. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Fashion & Beauty Editor at The Editorialist Magazine Cortne Bonilla. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Leather jackets and denim boots. Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Finger Waves and cream suits. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A floral dress over a black checkered embossed pattern turtleneck. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Alioune Badara Fall and Candace Marie. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images

Global Head of Fashion & Beauty at Snapchat Rajni Lucienne Jacques. Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A neon orange blazer jacket, matching neon orange V-neck / cropped top, neon orange knees skirt. Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A mesh / fishnet t-shirt, a beige blazer jacket and brown large pants. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Seniro Stylist at Mr.Porter Travis J. Fraser. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty

A silk shirt and grey joggers. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Stylist Yohana Lebasi. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

A guest wears a dark brown long slit shirt dress, a gold large chain belt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A guest wears glasses, a beige short sleeves buttoned long shirt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A guest wears a silver necklace, a blue denim oversized long shirt dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A pale pink feathers shoulder-off / long silk asymmetric dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A red felt beret from Kango. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A white silver silk lace print pattern V-neck long dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Bantu knotts and denim on denim. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A pea green blazer and skirt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images