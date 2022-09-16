With New York Fashion Week officially coming to an end, we’re still buzzing from the vibrant spring collections shown by some of our favorite Black designers, including anOnlyChild, Theophilio, and Sergio Hudson, among others. Off of the runway, the street style looks were just as bold. Show-goers added their personal flair to some of fall’s biggest trends including monochromatic suiting, dressed up denim, embellished accessories, and tailored separates. 

Below we've rounded up a few of our favorite looks from the week. Let us know yours in the comments below.

Vogue Fashion Market Editor. Naomi Elizée. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
Editor in Chief of The Cut at New York Magazine. Lindsay Peoples. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Authoress and Project Runway Judge Elaine Welteroth. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
Rapper Saucy Santana wearing black Chanel bag, jacket, pantyhose Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
A showgoer in a fun brown fringe dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Music video director, filmmaker, artist, designer, creative consultant and disc jockey Vashtie Kola. Image: David Dee Delgado for Getty Images
Vogue.com Commerce Writer Alexis Bennett. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Cosmopolitan Fashion Editor Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien in a pink silk blazer dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Y2K vibes. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A Louis Vuitton mini bag. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images
An all green ensemble. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Fashion & Beauty Editor at The Editorialist Magazine Cortne Bonilla. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Leather jackets and denim boots. Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Finger Waves and cream suits. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A floral dress over a black checkered embossed pattern turtleneck. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Alioune Badara Fall and Candace Marie. Image: Daniel Zuchnik for Getty Images
Global Head of Fashion & Beauty at Snapchat Rajni Lucienne Jacques. Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A neon orange blazer jacket, matching neon orange V-neck / cropped top, neon orange knees skirt. Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
A mesh / fishnet t-shirt, a beige blazer jacket and brown large pants. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Seniro Stylist at Mr.Porter Travis J. Fraser. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty
A silk shirt and grey joggers. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
Stylist Yohana Lebasi. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
A guest wears a dark brown long slit shirt dress, a gold large chain belt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A guest wears glasses, a beige short sleeves buttoned long shirt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A guest wears a silver necklace, a blue denim oversized long shirt dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A pale pink feathers shoulder-off / long silk asymmetric dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A red felt beret from Kango. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A white silver silk lace print pattern V-neck long dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Bantu knotts and denim on denim. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A pea green blazer and skirt. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
A black and white checkered print pattern puffy shoulder long sleeves asymmetric long dress. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

