New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 show attendees showed out in fall’s biggest trends.
With New York Fashion Week officially coming to an end, we’re still buzzing from the vibrant spring collections shown by some of our favorite Black designers, including anOnlyChild, Theophilio, and Sergio Hudson, among others. Off of the runway, the street style looks were just as bold. Show-goers added their personal flair to some of fall’s biggest trends including monochromatic suiting, dressed up denim, embellished accessories, and tailored separates.
Below we've rounded up a few of our favorite looks from the week. Let us know yours in the comments below.