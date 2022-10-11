Fashion month has finally concluded with its fourth and final leg. Paris fashion week is home to some Europe's biggest names in the fashion industry such as Dior, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Louis Vuitton to name a few. As the last few shows wrap up, fashion editors and writers are laying out the seasonal trends they saw on the catwalks and retail buyers are eyeing must-haves for their stores.
Moreover, the streets with filled with fashion folk and high-profile luminaries such as model Naomi Campbell, neo soul singer Erykah Badu, the iconic Janet Jackson and all around fun boy Jaden Smith giving lewks that let you know that they did not come to play.
Check out some of our favorites below.