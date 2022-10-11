Fashion month has finally concluded with its fourth and final leg. Paris fashion week is home to some Europe's biggest names in the fashion industry such as Dior, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Louis Vuitton to name a few. As the last few shows wrap up, fashion editors and writers are laying out the seasonal trends they saw on the catwalks and retail buyers are eyeing must-haves for their stores.

Moreover, the streets with filled with fashion folk and high-profile luminaries such as model Naomi Campbell, neo soul singer Erykah Badu, the iconic Janet Jackson and all around fun boy Jaden Smith giving lewks that let you know that they did not come to play.

Check out some of our favorites below.

Naomi Campbell. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Influencer Nzinga Young. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images

The one and only Janet Jackson. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Image: Jeremy Moellerfor Getty Images

Erykah Badu. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

A shower in a cropped tuxedo blazer. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

Jaden Smith. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Tina Kunakey. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Amy Julliette Lefévre. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images

Tamu McPherson. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

A showgoer in a checkered hat and hat. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

Jessica Willis Vanni. Image: Bassetti for Getty Images

A showgoer in a crushed velvet ensemble. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

A pair of bright tie-dyed yellow pants paired with a dark, cropped shearling jacket. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.