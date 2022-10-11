Fashion month has finally concluded with its fourth and final leg. Paris fashion week is home to some Europe's biggest names in the fashion industry such as Dior, Saint Laurent, Off-White and Louis Vuitton to name a few. As the last few shows wrap up, fashion editors and writers are laying out the seasonal trends they saw on the catwalks and retail buyers are eyeing must-haves for their stores.

Moreover, the streets with filled with fashion folk and high-profile luminaries such as model Naomi Campbell, neo soul singer Erykah Badu, the iconic Janet Jackson and all around fun boy Jaden Smith giving lewks that let you know that they did not come to play.

Check out some of our favorites below.

Naomi Campbell. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Influencer Nzinga Young. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images
The one and only Janet Jackson. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Image: Jeremy Moellerfor Getty Images
Erykah Badu. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
A shower in a cropped tuxedo blazer. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Jaden Smith. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images
Tina Kunakey. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images
Amy Julliette Lefévre. Image: Jeremy Moeller for Getty Images
Tamu McPherson. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
A showgoer in a checkered hat and hat. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Jessica Willis Vanni. Image: Bassetti for Getty Images
A showgoer in a crushed velvet ensemble. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
A pair of bright tie-dyed yellow pants paired with a dark, cropped shearling jacket. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.
Cynthia Erivo in sparkly and bright "Arabian Nights" ensemble. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.
