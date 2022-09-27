Milan fashion week is the third leg of "Fashion Month," and home to such brands as Gucci, Prada, Giorgio Armani and Moschino. Though it rained for most of the week, show-goers came prepared and flaunted fits—sleek trench coats, boxy suits and sturdy denim—that were "somewhat" appropriate for the unpredictable weather yet were stylish too. Case in point: Rapper Future took to the streets wearing a suede blue trench. (Our people are not going to let a little water dampen their style cues.)
Below check out some of the dopest looks from the streets of Milan this season.