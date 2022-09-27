Milan fashion week is the third leg of "Fashion Month," and home to such brands as Gucci, Prada, Giorgio Armani and Moschino. Though it rained for most of the week, show-goers came prepared and flaunted fits—sleek trench coats, boxy suits and sturdy denim—that were "somewhat" appropriate for the unpredictable weather yet were stylish too. Case in point: Rapper Future took to the streets wearing a suede blue trench. (Our people are not going to let a little water dampen their style cues.)

Below check out some of the dopest looks from the streets of Milan this season.

Rajni Jacques, Global Head of Fashion and Beauty at Snapchat. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

A fashion goer wearing a colorful cardigan over a neutral ensemble. Image: Valentina Frugiuele for Getty Images

Celebrity stylist and Puma creative director June Ambrose. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

A fashion-goer in a dark trench over a double-breasted pinstriped suit with a mint green scarf tied jauntily around his neck. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images

Model Eva Apio. Image: Valentina Frugiuele for Getty Images.

A fashion-goer in a chic brown skirt suit offset by blinding white footwear. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

Stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini. Image: Valentina Frugiuele for Getty Images.

Stylist Yashua Simmons. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

Vanity Fair fashion director Nicole Chapoteau and Bustle's vice president of fashion Tiffany Reid. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.

Rapper Future. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images.

Stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. Image: Christian Vierig for Getty Images

Stylist Eric Mcneal. Image: Edward Berthelot for Getty Images.