Recently, I scored a trendy pair of embellished slip-on loafers at a great discount. I love the shoes and will get plenty of wear out of them when the weather warms up, but they won't see the light of day until then as it's cold and slush season. That's why you can't go wrong with a good pair of winter boots for plus-sizes: and as someone who's run through my fair share of pairs, mark my words: quality matters.
I live in New York City, where the streets can be rough on your feet—and on your shoes. I've blistered my toes trying to break brand-new leather mules in, and I've worn down the soles of cute-but-cheap trendy booties. Although you can't completely avoid discomfort while breaking boots in, you can make sure that your investment is worth the occasion. And with a variety of styles to inspire you, rotating your look won't be a problem. Shop our edit below.
The Statement Boot
Steve Madden Sapphire Rhinestone Boot
These viral TikTok boots are giving YSL Fall/Winter 2017.
Price: $130
Shop at Steve Madden
The Thigh-High Boot
Kelsi Dagger Logan Wide Calf Boot
Can't go wrong with a good thigh-high boot. It takes care of half your outfit!
Price: $225
Shop At Kelsi Dagger
The Funky Boot
Eloquii Lane Snake-Embossed Boot
I love these boots and wear them often. The block heel is sturdy enough for a subway commute with stairs, which is a true testament to the quality of the shoes. I've worn them to concerts, to church, to work, on dates and beyond.
Price: $170
Shop at Eloquii
The Date Night Boot
Fashion To Figure Lisi Wide Calf Patent Leather Boots
And speaking of date night... save this pair for the partner who deserves to see them paired with a fire dress. (Or not. *wink*)
Price: $48
Shop at Fashion To Figure
The Rockstar Bootie
Arula Brendi Wide Width Booties
Pair these with your favorite deconstructed wide leg jeans, a vintage concert tee and a blazer for a fun night out look.
Price: $70
Shop at Arula
The "Bring a Pair of Backup Flats" Boot
Nine West Quizme Wide Calf Platform Boots
You've been warned!
Price: $189
Shop at Nine West
The Ankle Boot
Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Bootie
Great for the workday warriors. These would look great with straight leg jeans or underneath wide leg trousers.
Price: $417
Shop at Stuart Weitzman
The Casual Boot
UGG Classic Short Boot
Uggs for wide calves can be tough to find — sometimes they don't have enough room at the top, no matter how much you stretch them. I prefer the short silhouette for ease. They look great with cropped sweatpants, too.
Price: $170
Shop at Nordstrom