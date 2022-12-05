Recently, I scored a trendy pair of embellished slip-on loafers at a great discount. I love the shoes and will get plenty of wear out of them when the weather warms up, but they won't see the light of day until then as it's cold and slush season. That's why you can't go wrong with a good pair of winter boots for plus-sizes: and as someone who's run through my fair share of pairs, mark my words: quality matters.

I live in New York City, where the streets can be rough on your feet—and on your shoes. I've blistered my toes trying to break brand-new leather mules in, and I've worn down the soles of cute-but-cheap trendy booties. Although you can't completely avoid discomfort while breaking boots in, you can make sure that your investment is worth the occasion. And with a variety of styles to inspire you, rotating your look won't be a problem. Shop our edit below.

The Statement Boot

Steve Madden Sapphire Rhinestone Boot These viral TikTok boots are giving YSL Fall/Winter 2017. Price: $130 Shop at Steve Madden

The Thigh-High Boot

Kelsi Dagger Logan Wide Calf Boot Can't go wrong with a good thigh-high boot. It takes care of half your outfit! Price: $225 Shop At Kelsi Dagger

The Funky Boot

Eloquii Lane Snake-Embossed Boot I love these boots and wear them often. The block heel is sturdy enough for a subway commute with stairs, which is a true testament to the quality of the shoes. I've worn them to concerts, to church, to work, on dates and beyond. Price: $170 Shop at Eloquii

The Date Night Boot

Fashion To Figure Lisi Wide Calf Patent Leather Boots And speaking of date night... save this pair for the partner who deserves to see them paired with a fire dress. (Or not. *wink*) Price: $48 Shop at Fashion To Figure

The Rockstar Bootie

Arula Brendi Wide Width Booties Pair these with your favorite deconstructed wide leg jeans, a vintage concert tee and a blazer for a fun night out look. Price: $70 Shop at Arula

The "Bring a Pair of Backup Flats" Boot

Nine West Quizme Wide Calf Platform Boots You've been warned! Price: $189 Shop at Nine West

The Ankle Boot

Stuart Weitzman Norah Chelsea Bootie Great for the workday warriors. These would look great with straight leg jeans or underneath wide leg trousers. Price: $417 Shop at Stuart Weitzman

The Casual Boot

UGG Classic Short Boot Uggs for wide calves can be tough to find — sometimes they don't have enough room at the top, no matter how much you stretch them. I prefer the short silhouette for ease. They look great with cropped sweatpants, too. Price: $170 Shop at Nordstrom







