For the new year, you've set your resolutions, and getting in shape are at the top of the list. To help keep you motivated go out and cop a few new pairs of workout pants. Whether you're into track pants, sweatpants or tights, there is a style below that is right for you.

Below is a list of the best workout pants for those who hate exercising in shorts

Adidas Men's Tiro Pants Price: $37 Shop at Amazon

Outdoor Voices Organic Cotton Terry Sweatpant Price: $78 Shop at Outdoor Voices

Boohoo Man Active Lightweight Plain Track Pant Price: $14 Shop at Boohoo

Under Armour Ua Rival Knit Pants Price: $50 Shop at Under Armour

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Price: $55 Shop at Nike

Lacoste Contrast-Band Track Pants Price: $150 Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue

Alo Yoga Torrent Track Sweatpant Price: $138 Shop at Alo Yoga

Puma We Are Legends Track Pants Price: $80 Shop at Puma

Lululemon City Sweat Jogger Shorter Price: $118 Shop at Lululemon