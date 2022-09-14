In support of emerging Black designers, the Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) presented a curated New York Fashion Week showroom for stylists and editors in partnership with IMG. Led by media executive Lindsay Peoples Wagner and public relations specialist Sandrine Charles, the BIFC is a collective of editors, models, stylists, freelance creatives and industry stakeholders, created to build a new foundation for inclusivity within the fashion industry.

The work that the BIFC does helps to address systemic racism while simultaneously providing opportunity, and resources for Black designers to succeed.

"The Black in Fashion Council is excited to continue to help elevate emerging designers to get the visibility and access that they need and deserve, and we're always looking for new opportunities to further their excellence, " state the co-founders."Making the fashion industry more inclusive is an all-hands-on-deck undertaking—and one step closer to a more equitable environment for all."

Image: Bree Johnson/BFA Images.

For this year's fashion week presentation, the showroom highlighted pieces from 8 new designers: Ajovang, Atelier Ndigo, Harbison, Izayla, Jessica Rich, Kwame Adusei, Madame Adassa, Muehleder, Sammy B and Vavvoune.

Standouts from the showroom included looks from Harbison, a sustainable luxury clothing line designed by New York-based architect-turned-designer Charles Harbison. His collection explores themes of gender, sustainability, and modernity through the use of organic fabrics and natural dyes.

Designer Charles Harbison. Image: Bree Johnson/BFA Images.

Vavvoune, pronounced vav-une, presented a selection of sculptural Italian leather accessories that were expertly crafted in New York City. Self-taught designer Valerie Blaise, who is the visionary behind the sustainably-made brand, is on a mission to "conceptualize a new tier of luxury."

Vavvoune designer Valerie Blaise. Image: Bree Johnson/BFA Images.

Larissa Muehlder’s eponymous line Muehlder is a study in sleek ready-to-wear pieces, all uniquely constructed with neoprene material. The innovative label, which produces everything from daywear to athleisure, has redefined the use of the scuba-diving material and quickly gained a celebrity following.