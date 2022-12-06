Every December, art lovers descend upon Miami in droves for the one of the biggest cultural events in the United States. Last week, stylish people were spotted throughout the city for Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2022. From interactive installations to major fashion brand events, ABM is where where art meets fashion, and EBONY photographer Giano Currie was there to capture all the of the inspirational looks.

Below, check out some of the best-dressed Black folks at Art Basel Miami 2022.

Convention Center

Omni Area

Brunch with Trinidad James at Grown Restaurant

Prizm Art Fair

The first annual ABLOH Skateboarding Invitational

Wynwood Street Style