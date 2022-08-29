This past weekend in Miami, Rolling Loud held their annual music festival. From Kendrick Lamar flexing his handmade Tiffany & Co. crown to Lil Uzi Vert rocking an early 90s grunge fit with spiky punk hair with red tips, the fest was filled with outstanding performances and fun looks from this year's most significant musical acts. Off-stage the performers including Saweetie, Latto and Toosi continued to display their personal style at the Spotify after-party.

Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite looks from Rolling Loud's music festival. Let us know your favorites in the comment section below.

Kendrick Lamar

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images

City Girls

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.

Saucy Santana

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.

Saweetie

Image: Rodrigo Varela for Getty Images.

Lil Uzi Vert

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.

Latto

Image: Sergi Alexander for Getty Images.

Travis Scott

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.

Lakeyah

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.

Gucci Mane

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.

Omeretta

Image: Rodrigo Varela for Getty Images.

Future

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.

Toosii

Image: Sergi Alexander for Getty Images.

Tyla Yaweh 

Image: Jason Koerner for Getty Images.
