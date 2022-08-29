This past weekend in Miami, Rolling Loud held their annual music festival. From Kendrick Lamar flexing his handmade Tiffany & Co. crown to Lil Uzi Vert rocking an early 90s grunge fit with spiky punk hair with red tips, the fest was filled with outstanding performances and fun looks from this year's most significant musical acts. Off-stage the performers including Saweetie, Latto and Toosi continued to display their personal style at the Spotify after-party.

Here, we've rounded up some of our favorite looks from Rolling Loud's music festival. Let us know your favorites in the comment section below.

